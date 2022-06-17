Over the course of 64 weeks, from February 2021 until May 6, 2022, the Aitkin County Historical Society conducted a complete inventory of its collections.
A Legacy grant through the Arts and Cultural Heritage fund paid for the conversion to a new cloud-based Collections Resource Management (CRM) software. The grant also funded two paid, part-time employees to work off-site in the storage building to complete the inventory.
You may ask, what’s so important about doing an inventory? To put it simply, it provides better awareness of and control of the collection. Over the years, anything and everything was accepted for the collection and now space is at a premium. With the inventory complete, we can work to find better homes for duplicate items, items with no relevance to Aitkin County, items that are in poor condition, that belong to Crow Wing or Carlton county, and so forth. The inventory process also allowed us to assess the current housing and condition of items.
During this inventory, staff found some items were not housed on shelves in archival boxes. There was also no active humidity control in the off-site building. The resulting mold-damage to archival ledgers and records will require shipping off-site to a mold-specialist company for specialized cleaning. A grant is underway to fund this. De-humidifiers were also purchased and installed.
Updated photos and condition reports on records will allow us to monitor the rate of deterioration of artifacts. Archival materials, humidity control and other measures slow decay, but wear and tear from age cannot be stopped completely. Wear, spread of rust, fading and the like will be monitored in bi-yearly inventories moving ahead, working on sections of the collection at a time.
The database, with updated locations and images, also allows staff and volunteers to locate artifacts for display or research a great deal faster. For example, if something is on display, but not noted as such in the previous records, that artifact’s record now lists its current location as on display and its original home or storage location.
This project was one step among many in updating and rehabilitating the ACHS. The society is also working to rehabilitate the Depot, with construction drawings underway to regrade the paver surface, fix the roof and add gutters and downspouts. Work will commence in another grant, upon completion of the drawings grant.
All of these projects, caring for the collections, heating and cooling the building, require money. Some can be funded by grants, but day-to day operations rely on the appropriation from the county, but mostly from donations from our members and visitors. We are slowly outgrowing our funding and look to you all for your continued support. Help us keep the amazing history of Aitkin County safe and secure for many years to come.
Heidi Gould is the administrator of the Aitkin County Historical Society.
