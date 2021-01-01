When I was much younger, pre-teen years, we had to invent our own games for amusement. One game we played was called Jacob and Ruth. Not sure where it got the name, but each of the two participants were blindfolded, knelt on the floor in the center of the room and had to hold onto a part of the same circular object with one hand, so they were more or less opposite each other. Each was also provided with a long sock into the end of which were stuffed other socks to make a sort of a weapon for their other hand.
One participant assumed the name Jacob, the other Ruth, and would take turns calling out their assumed names from different positions. When it was your turn to strike, you tried to discern where the opponent was and score a direct hit. If you were on the receiving end, you wanted to disguise where you were to avoid the strike.
For some reason, I was pretty good at playing the game. There was, however, one night I was playing the game with my Dad and for a time was doing pretty good, but all of a sudden, no matter how hard I tried, I could not hit him and each time I tried to avoid, I received a solid wallop, and with Dad, solid was an understatement. When the game ended, probably because the room erupted in laughter, I took off the mask and there was Dad, mask-less. His had fallen off, but he just kept on playing. I didn’t have a chance. I learned a lesson that night.
Late last summer, I started seeing discussions on Facebook, with one of my liberal friends reposting clips about mail-in ballot lawsuits and trying to shame her conservative friends into supporting the various schemes that were being introduced in court in Wisconsin, Minnesota and a few other states. I replied with a short dissertation on why there were very good reasons to oppose measures that dictate mailing out ballots to every registered voter. This action will lead to fraudulent activity by any reasonable standard.
I’m sure my warning fell on deaf ears. Soon I was watching these measures fly through the courts with little effort, which was alarming. It soon became obvious that much of the judicial system had become corrupt. Not like we didn’t have an inkling of that previously with the constant investigation and pending prosecution of everything Republican …
The left-leaping media voices were diligent in promoting the lie that these measures were needed due to COVID-19 to enable voting access for the underprivileged. Those weren’t the only lies they told: Trump was polling behind the basement-dwelling Biden by double digits, not a chance he could win!
Masks help! Masks don’t help! You absolutely need to wear a Mask! COVID-19 won’t spread at a protest but a Trump campaign rally is a super spreader event! To have a COVID-19 vaccine within a year is impossible! A mostly peaceful protest includes burning down a building or two and overturning a squad car! Trump rally attendees are all racists and thugs!
Having experienced the false prognostications of 2016, I chose to begin believing that the very real enthusiasm I was seeing at the Trump rallies would lead to a great turnout at the polls. When the revelations of the damning evidence found on Hunter Biden’s discarded hard drive surfaced, it was not surprising to see the left leapers close ranks and cover up the story. They instead publicized the politically-motivated letter signed by 50 former senior intelligence officials alleging Russian disinformation. Just the mention of Russia tells me there are impeccable reasons they are former intelligence officials and that they lack basic intelligence.
Election day finally arrived and throughout the evening it appeared that Trump’s strategy to get his supporters to the polls worked well and he had comfortable leads in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia at the end of the night. I was uncomfortable knowing that these were also the states in which the questionable mail-in ballot initiatives had been rammed through, but his leads in the states were very substantial. The Biden vote would have to be essentially 100% in the remaining available ballots in order to win the swing states. The nasty, Democrat-sponsored Antifa activities on that night were also unsettling, but I finally drifted off to sleep.
Overnight, it appears a near 100% Biden vote was pretty much what happened. This has been described as statistically impossible by some, and I believe it. The left leapers can lie and say this was the most secure election in history, but facts show otherwise. Sworn affidavits attest to the fraudulent and often mean- spirited actions of election and postal officials in the Democrat strongholds of the aforementioned states. Add to that the capabilities and attested-to fraud of the Dominion software and the coup was complete.
Just like when I was blindfolded while playing the game when I was a kid, I could tell something was very wrong. Time to take the blindfold off. It is patently obvious we are playing against a bunch of cheats.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
