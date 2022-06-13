Talon Metals recently began a series of community information sessions updating its progress on detailing the extent of the high-grade nickel mineralization that is known to exist within the Tamarack Project. I was able to attend the first of these sessions which was held at the McGregor Community Center.
Jessica Johnson along with numerous Talon staff members reviewed the project history and outlined present-day operations. The presentation was followed by an informal audience question and answer period.
Talon’s workforce continues to grow now consisting of 83 employees. Sixty-five are working on site at Tamarack and 18 are working remotely in support of the project. Work continues 24/7 to refine the Tamarack Project - Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) #3 technical report that was issued in 2021.
The 359-page report confirmed a significant deposit of mineable nickel exists at the site. The report outlined in general terms the economic feasibility of recovering those minerals with an underground mine. The PEA report set the stage for gathering the more extensive data required to develop a detailed operational mining plan.
Once a mining plan has been completed and submitted to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that will trigger an extensive environmental review process. The environmental review process will determine if the mining plan can be conducted while still effectively protecting the environment.
Upon completion of the environmental review process and only with a favorable conclusion, would the federal and state agencies then begin issuing actual permits that would allow mining to commence.
Over the past year, Talon’s drill crews have extracted an additional 20 miles of core samples further reinforcing the initially favorable data contained in the PEA. Additionally, Talon has installed 17 new environmental monitoring wells within the quaternary aquifer. The wells will provide a picture of the quality and quantity of water that exists between the surface and the shallow bedrock.
Talon has added staff to its environmental team. This summer biological surveys will be conducted examining plant and animal species, as well as continued water sampling of local lakes and streams.
If you are interested in learning more about the Tamarack Project, I strongly encourage attendance to one of the remaining community information sessions.
Saturday, June 11 – Bann’s Bar & Restaurant, 2-4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 14 – Jackson’s Hole, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday , June 16 – Cromwell Pavilion, 5-7 p.m.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.