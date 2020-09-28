Aitkin Public Schools’ budget has been decreasing for the past five years. Approximately $575,000 in cuts were made in the last three years alone, which has caused major impacts on our school district and the quality of education we deliver. We’ve lost multiple staff members, our programs and services have suffered, and our current budget will not allow us to stay on track with our technology plan and bus fleet rotation. Additional cuts will be necessary if we do not receive funding, which is why the school district is proposing a Capital Project Levy on Nov. 3.
The Capital Project Levy consists of two important needs: technology and transportation. The school district is requesting funding support in the amount of $500,000 per year for 10 years. $450,000 per year will be used to cover costs related to the purchase, replacement, support and maintenance of technology, technology systems, and software. $50,000 per year will be allocated to the purchase and replacement of school buses and school-related transportation vehicles.
Maintaining and updating our technology across the district is vital to student achievement. We’re beginning our fifth year of a one-to-one device program, which provides all students in grades 7-12 with their own device. This year, students in grades k-6 will each have their own device. This program has been especially important during distance learning. Money from the levy will be spent on maintaining our four-year rotation of student and staff devices; updating our infrastructure, including servers, new cabling, and wi-fi upgrades; transitioning away from computer labs; replacing smart boards; and maintaining equipment necessary for our career and technical education programs.
Families in our district save considerable amounts of money each year by utilizing post-secondary opportunities, which require current technology. Last year alone our students earned $184,000 worth of college credits through Central Lakes College. If the levy fails, cuts will need to be made, which will affect our services and programs.
We currently have 25 buses, six of which are nearing the end of their serviceable life. Money from the levy will be used to purchase a new bus every other year. If the levy fails, the district will be forced to run our buses longer than recommended and we will face increased maintenance costs.
We want our students to receive the best possible education at Aitkin Public Schools. Updating and maintaining our technology is crucial for that to happen and reliable transportation is a necessity.
If the levy passes, a median-value home ($111,600) in the City of Aitkin would see a tax increase of approximately $2 per month. A median-value home ($180,000) in Aitkin County would see a tax increase of approximately $3 per month. Mail in balloting begins Sept. 18. Please vote on or before Nov. 3 and stay tuned for more information in the coming weeks regarding our Capital Project Levy.
We care about our students. We care about our community.
#WeAreISD#1.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of Aitkin Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.