Linda Hommes Mug

Linda Hommes

The first week of December and the Christmas rush was on. I could feel it in the tenseness of my body, my mind racing in all directions—what to do next, what have I forgotten? Oh, another idea just flitted by.

I know I take on too many things—bake too many cookies, buy too many gifts, spread myself too thin and get too tired. I have to forcefully stop myself on some days and ask the questions—“Is this truly necessary and who cares if I do this or that?” Then there’s the dawning--there are 12 days of Christmas. Everything does not have to happen on Dec. 24 or 25.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.