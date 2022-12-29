The first week of December and the Christmas rush was on. I could feel it in the tenseness of my body, my mind racing in all directions—what to do next, what have I forgotten? Oh, another idea just flitted by.
I know I take on too many things—bake too many cookies, buy too many gifts, spread myself too thin and get too tired. I have to forcefully stop myself on some days and ask the questions—“Is this truly necessary and who cares if I do this or that?” Then there’s the dawning--there are 12 days of Christmas. Everything does not have to happen on Dec. 24 or 25.
The Twelve Days of Christmas, also known as Twelvetide, is a festive Christian season celebrating the birth of Jesus. In 567, the Council of Tours proclaimed “the 12 days from Christmas on Dec. 25 to Epiphany on Jan. 6 as a sacred and festive season and established the duty of advent fasting in preparation for the feast.”
Why were these 12 days important? These dozen days were tied to more than just teachings of some church denominations. Whenever they began, the counting of the days became an important facet of each holiday season. From the dark ages, in some Eastern European churches, the 12 days of Christmas meant attending daily church services. The 12 days were a time of re-dedication and renewal. It was also a period when small, simple and usually symbolic gifts of faith were given to children. So, in both coded poems and public worship, the 12 days were considered a holy period.
In my appreciation of this holy season, I need to get out in the snow-covered fields, the spruce forest of deer tracks and chickadee chatter to clear my head. I need to feel the crisp chill of a December or January day and the soft puffs of snow under my snowshoes as I take a respite into the quiet shadows of the forest.
I also need to set aside special days to visit neighbors and friends, sharing conversation. It’s something I don’t take enough time to do as if the daily chores won’t wait another day, another week. Christmas comes whether we feel ready or not. And yet, there are 12 days of Christmas to celebrate the joy, hope and peace of the season. My wish is that we, each in our own way, take a little extra time to enjoy all the 12 days of Christmas.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
