A discussion on some subjects never gets old. A pastor friend of mine and I used to discuss a subject that we both wondered about, but we have yet to come to a definitive conclusion. At times we included others in the discussion but still no definitive conclusion was ever reached. This discussion matters to those who believe in life after death.
So, for the sake of discussion, my friend and I would often wonder and discuss; how much Bible truth needs to be understood and embraced in order for one to be called a Christian? Stated another way, how much Bible truth can be rejected, not understood nor embraced for one to still be called a Christian? We have all heard the person that says, I do not believe all of what the Bible says but parts of it are true. My question then follows, which parts? There are those who believe the Bible is just literature with interesting stories and concepts and yet call themselves “Christian.” I know pastors who hold that position of belief.
There are some of the concepts I believe are not negotiable and must be believed in order for one to be a Bible-
believing Christian. It is even a troubling thought that now we have to say “Bible-believing Christian,” after all, is there any other kind? A politician was once asked if he was a born-again Christian. In true politician form he answered with a question, “Is there any other kind?”
Some true Christian beliefs would include things like the Bible being true and authoritative, also the Jesus of the Bible being born of a virgin, living a sinless life, dying in my place as a substitute and raising from the dead. It would also include believing that God/Jesus will hold everyone accountable after earthly death.
Let’s approach this from another perspective. A person that ignores God, considers the Bible as interesting literature, the church as phony, lives in violation of Bible principles and rejects the person and claims of Jesus, I would think would be hard to be considered a Christian. An atheist is at least intellectually honest, they do not believe in Heaven or Hell and just live and die unto themselves.
Somewhere between being an atheist and a Bible believing Christian, the discussion begins. I can tell you what the Bible says. “If you talk about Jesus and sincerely believe God raised him from the dead, then you are a saved Christian. Why? Because if a person is forgiven when they hold the sincere belief of Jesus raising from the dead and when they talk about what they believe, it is evidence that they are a Christian.”
So, to the old questions, “If you were arrested for being a Christian, would there be enough evidence to convict?” Can anyone be a partial “Christian?”
We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
