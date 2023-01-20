With the holidays fading behind us, recalling that much-anticipated season still percolates with the charm of its memory.
For each of us, there is a specific moment or maybe more, that finds itself foremost in shaping the season of this fleeting celebration we so anticipate. Particular details and what festivities are possible bring momentum and illumination to our planning in the hope that they will offer a breadth of meaning to our year.
Beyond the scramble of decorating, baking, shopping and all the details of preparation, there are well anticipated events that have special significance, though assorted to be sure, for each of us. Mine is attending the Sunday School pageant which presents the Christmas story with a variety of staging and script options and casting choices.
For a couple of years during the pandemic, it was performed through the electronic genius of online technology but this year it was a fully staged and costumed portrayal in the church sanctuary. Once again and with familiar anticipation, it was presented on the steps to the altar which offer the option of at least seeing all the participants in their array of costumes as they narrate and perform the pageant.
The essential requisites are that it is well-lighted and that the microphones work without the occasional squeal. (A new system in the sanctuary is an exceptional boost to these activities and greatly appreciated.) With guidance, this aspect of the performance was well prepared and delivered by capable fourth and fifth graders who were coached in the finer details of using the mics with care and speaking into them directly with their script in the other hand or on a music stand. They’re learning these finer points of public speaking which may come in handy someday.
There were, of course, many angels, usually of the pre-school and kindergarten variety who were dressed almost exclusively as angels and sheep. They are often in an assorted disarray of wings and halos and may be swinging a star, but thankfully not on it as in Bing Crosby’s song decades ago.
One haloed angel could not avoid the pleasure of banging her star atop the end of a stick onto the floor while another charmer in a red plaid dress swung hers in circles over her head. The little guy front and center held his star high while enjoying the lollipop his other hand held with pleasure in his mouth. For the finale, a little blond angel twirled throughout the performance of “Gloria in Excelsis Deo” they sang in a variety of keys. It was utterly magical.
Afterward, they all scampered down to the fellowship hall for the certain reward of cookies and juice, discarding their wings and stars after their flurry of preparation and the joy of accomplishment. The immense relief after all of the excited anticipation energized the room as moms and dads collected the remnants of costumes and props and slowly focused the performers into their coats and mittens for the journey home.
Sleep that night would be either instant or questionable but the angels they had become would linger among the stars.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
