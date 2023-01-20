Janice Kimes Mug

With the holidays fading behind us, recalling that much-anticipated season still percolates with the charm of its memory. 

For each of us, there is a specific moment or maybe more, that finds itself foremost in shaping the season of this fleeting celebration we so anticipate. Particular details and what festivities are possible bring momentum and illumination to our planning in the hope that they will offer a breadth of meaning to our year. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.