The colors of the rainbow, stolen from the pages of the Bible as a promise that there will never again be a worldwide flood, has now become the national symbol of LGBTQIA sex orientation culture of division.
The colors of our skin, not the color of blood which unites us, has become the culture of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to divide us. Both ideologies are designed to divide the nation in order to change the nation.
Let’s consider them one at a time, first Critical Race Theory/skin color. CRT has jumped on the stage as a new institutional orthodoxy in the USA. A couple years ago, most of us had never heard of CRT and most still do not understand it, so let’s change that because what a person does not know or understand can and will hurt them as individuals and as Americans.
Because of the limitations of length and space, I will with the help of Imprimis (a publication of Hillsdale College, used by permission, March 2021-Volume 50, Number 3) summarize CRT and be blunt. “Critical race theory is an academic discipline, formulated in the 1990s, built on the intellectual framework of identity-based Marxism. Relegated for many years to universities and obscure academic journals … it has been injected into government agencies, public school systems, teacher training programs and corporate human resources departments, in the form of diversity training programs, human resources modules, public policy frameworks, and school curricula.”
CRT hides in the systems as “equity,” “social justice,” “diversity and inclusion,” and “culturally responsive training.” It is a semantic game intended to deceive the uninformed and passive. It also includes the terms “white supremacy,” “racism,” “white male privilege,” and basically all references to skin color including BLM. CRT is founded in Marxism; it wants to establish socialism and a government that is dictatorial and oppressive. Let us make no mistake, our capitalistic republic system is under attack, along with the Christian principles on which this country was founded. CRT is being taught in our public school system, intentionally or unintentionally, directly or indirectly, because our culture is being immersed in it by much of the media, all levels of our public education system, all government agencies and many businesses. CRT is being used as political power and will change the USA if left unchecked.
To counteract CRT, be informed, talk about it, especially with your children and grandchildren. Speak up in public. For many poor reasons, mostly fear of something, those who do not accept CRT are afraid to speak up in public, which in turn is a surrender to those pushing this anti-USA philosophy and ideology. It is being infiltrated into K-12 schools simply because the teachers have been immersed in it while receiving their education.
Now on to LGBTQIA sex orientation and gender ideology/rainbow color. Reproduction is what happens in the male and female communities, recruitment is what must happen in the LGBTQIA communities or they will cease to exist. The systematic recruitment by the “gay” community has been happening since the 1960s. It has developed into LGBTQIA and is using sexual dysphoria as a primary recruitment tool. Our public education system, many in the media and our government agencies have signed on to confusing and corrupting male/female gender into colors of gender identification.
Gender confusion/dysphoria is real but only affects 0.01% of the population. That small number surprises us because of how much “teaching” time in schools and media actually happens. Children in as early as preschool are being asked if they are comfortable being a boy or a girl. Gender-affirming therapy is encouraged in children and can begin without a parent’s consent. Puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are being prescribed for children sometimes without parental consent. Public restrooms are now becoming either sex, bio men participating in bio women sports, and same sex “marriages” are all in our culture. Recruitment by the LGBTQIA community is alive and well.
I remember a conversation back in the 1970s I had with a friend of mine in which we decided that same sex “stuff” will be soundly rejected by the people in the USA. Fifty years later a slow but sure “education” has mainstreamed the LGBTQIA agenda.
The same “education” is now happening with CRT. The slow but sure process of CRT promotion has begun and unless confronted will continue to transform the USA of today into a socialist/Marxist nation. I hope the process fails but with the current “educational” system in place from preschool to K-12, to bachelor’s degrees, to masters degrees, to doctorates, our society is being filled with educators who carry, teach (directly or indirectly) and live these ideologies.
Conservatives need to stand up for something – now is the time – stop sending your children into public and private education systems that teach LGBTQIA and CRT (there are many other options including online, home schooling and conservative private schools). Get a backbone and start speaking up in public (silence affirms the narratives being promoted) and stop shrugging your shoulders as though you are helpless. I have talked to oh so many who have said, “I would never write a letter to the editor or attend a public meeting to express my opinion because of the repercussions I may face.” In answer I respond, “So then you are complicit in the promotion of the harmful narratives and ideologies of sex and skin color.”
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
