There are some words in the lexicon that never fail to identify Minnesota. Words like windchill, hotdish, Ole and Lena. And, of course, weather defines us best with phrases that put us on the map like our most recent polar vortex.
When highs for the day are below zero and night time deep freezes tank into the arctic range, no one has to wonder where they are. It is just another of our state’s classic flirt with the ice age.
The only thing that survives is something in fur or burrowed into a cave until the robins sing. By the way, that is supposed to be inevitable though one does wonder as we hunker down under the quilt or button and zip up to our eyeballs.
But take heart, they say, for underneath all this frozen tundra is the promise of springtime,which at this point seems a vague and distant memory from years past. We know the miracle does happen with each burgeoning sign of the new and welcome season which follows this one. Whenever.
When we are rigid in a deep freeze, I do wonder how the critters survive. No doubt, some are hungry but may be lucky like the deer that are fed by neighbors at the lake who counted 17 at the salt lick in their yard one year. They did not finish their meal there, however, as they ambled down the road afterward and spied the four arborvitae behind our cabin. For a side dish, they chewed the branches down to a few spindly stalks in the middle of each tree.
In the fall, we’d wrap the trees with netting to prevent just that kind of munching damage but they must have been desperate enough to eat right through it. (I wonder how well they digest plastic.) Destruction to the items of landscaping, especially natural attractions like our edible trees, was not their concern. If they were hungry and greens were available what’s the problem? Besides, they were here first.
With the animal kingdom’s zest for survival, we should not be surprised at the range of their needs. It may not include property destruction, as we called it, but the simple cycle of life. Like the mommy turtle who ambled up from the lake one year, dug a hole and laid her eggs outside our kitchen door. Or the porcupine that found itself staring into our family room through the deck door. My husband tiptoed in to where I was reading and in hushed tones said “come quickly we have a visitor.”
We watched it from inside while it peered in from outside, either riveted by its own image in the glass or as it decided whether or not we were offering his menu for dinner. Bored or disappointed, it ambled its way out to the road as we watched, fascinated by its momentary presence and obvious curiosity.
Having that close encounter of the wildlife kind, we were grateful the critter did not throw its quills in displeasure and had no appetite for trees.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
