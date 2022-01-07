Some time ago, in the presence of a newborn being tended by his parents, I was reflecting on the pace of life while on earth.
Children seem to grow so fast these days and young people seem to rush into old age against their will. So, I wrote a simple poem on the subject. Yes, I have been able to write poems about stuff over the years, it is a reflection of my soft tender side, even though many may not believe I have one.
So here is that poem of generations, read it slowly and thoughtfully to get the full impact.
The precious baby
beautiful for all to see
The special Family delight
teaching Jesus continually
Then just like that
the baby turns three
Now in first grade
how can it be
Then leaving elementary school
filled with glee
Now a teenager
just wanting to be free
Then high school graduation
their own person coming to be
Now as adults
peers are we
Then joined in marriage
meant to be
Now another precious baby
added to the family tree....
-Dallas Kurt Smith
When living in Montana I officiated at the funeral of a man who refused to say “goodbye” while on Earth. Instead, he always said “we’ll see you later.”
It was his way of saying that he believed life really never ends. That was the theme of his life and of his funeral service. His impact on my life changed my words of parting as well. I seldom say goodbye, since knowing him I have replaced my “goodbye” with the parting words “we’ll see you later.” I do say goodbye to animals, and to cars that I sell, sometimes to other things that were special to me, but use the “see you later” line when it comes to people.
I met a guy who told me he believed in reincarnation. I responded, “welcome back.”
I do like to re-purpose things, is that a type of reincarnation? It’s not the same as people. God redeems, that’s the message of Christmas and Easter, He does not re-purpose.
That’s why we can say “see you later” to many but maybe not all people, glad I’m not the judge, so I just say “see you later” to all.
As the new year begins so does the adventure of life. We are all unaware of what will transpire, good or bad, positive or negative, life or death, but rather a day by day, week by week, month by month process that speeds along to eternity.
My uncle Maynard when speaking of the future talks about how we all need to be sure of our eternal destiny. I like those words because we all have one.
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Contact: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
