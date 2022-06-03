I heard a news commentator ask a question before giving an opinion. The question was, “What is the greatest threat to the Democratic Republic of the United States?
Many things quickly sifted through my mind, a foreign country, border security, law enforcement, oil supply, food, water, war? His answer to his own question was thought-provoking. He said he believes the greatest threat is? (You will see his answer in the last paragraph of this article.)
A news medium makes decisions every day about what stories to cover and report, about how to cover and report them, about who should cover them and about where to place the story in order of importance in newsprint or in the broadcast media. Each story has a bias of some sort, seldom is any story ever reported without some bias. Reporters are human, have strong points of view, work for a company they must please and struggle to hide bias even when trying to just report the facts.
The news media in the United States have become more and more of a propaganda tool for the promotion of points of view and philosophies than a reporting of the facts. An example of this is what a person wants to see. President Trump was maligned by many in the media as being too old and mentally incompetent, while now within the same media group the silence is deafening concerning an older President Biden with possible mental issues. Regardless of which side of the aisle or political spectrum you prefer in this example, bias is easy to see if one is willing to be intellectually honest.
We all embrace freedom of speech yet seem to object when someone says something in disagreement with our point of view. Rather than civil discussion, we tend to put down the person or seek to silence those in disagreement with our perspective. We can learn from one another; it is unprofitable for all concerned to only hear and consider one perspective.
In many countries there is government-controlled media, cover up, media bias, partial truth and political agenda reporting: countries like North Korea, Russia, China and Cuba for example. There is an old saying, “When in Rome do as the Romans do.” Sorry to say the Romans under Nero made up false narratives, twisted stories and blamed Christians for the burning of Rome which led to the killing of thousands of them and, along with other things, the eventual fall of the Roman empire.
Dishonest agenda reporting, politically motivated reporting, twisted stories, one-sided perspectives and misleading information coming to our ears in the United States via the news media are I believe, in agreement with the aforementioned commentator, probably the biggest threat to our Democratic Republic. We hear talk about disinformation and misinformation and that is good rhetoric, BUT if the “information police” are politically or agenda motivated they are nothing more than deceivers.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
