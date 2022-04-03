I’ve heard some say this seemed to be a long winter with the number of sub-zero days, several heavy snowfalls and no January thaw to speak of. I, being a winter person, have enjoyed long walks outdoors free of ticks, mosquitoes and flies. But now I relinquish my love of winter and welcome with appreciation the warmth of the coming of spring days.
Though the calendar said March 20 was the first day of spring, the temperatures hovering in the 40s and 50s, the snow pack melting with every day, I have been looking for the first robin to appear to really believe spring is here. I know there have been sightings of robins in the southern areas of Minnesota as well as the Twin Cities. Perhaps you’ve already seen them in your area. I’m still waiting.
Known as the quintessential “early” bird, American robins are seen on the lawns of North America where you often see them tugging earthworms out of the ground. With their warm reddish-orange breast and cheery song, they represent a fresh start in life. Many see them as a lucky charm, representing new beginnings, growth and rejuvenation in areas of life. Many Native American tribes believe the robin is symbolic of wisdom and the belief in the rebirth of hope.
There are other signs the spring migration has begun. Trumpeter swans are heard around our Camp Lake and Canada geese are honking their return. This morning I also heard the call of sandhill cranes as a pair flew over my head. Soon I’ll be looking for male red-winged blackbirds to arrive and begin to stake our their territories with the females soon nesting in the tan-brown cattails surrounding our pond.
By April with the melting of the ice on ponds and lakes, we’ll be on the lookout for the wood ducks, mallards, mergansers, and other ducks stopping for a short time before many of them move to nesting sites farther north.
Margle Menzies, education director at Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory in Duluth, said “I think of spring migration as a parade,” noting the order of birds of prey Hawk Ridge counters monitor. The parade begins with adults and larger raptors intent on getting to their northern breeding grounds with juveniles following.
Hawk Ridge’s count began March 1 with bald eagles most abundant.The count will continue daily through the end of May. Historically, counters have seen as many as 500 bald eagles on peak days. On March 21, 2019, a record of l,076 bald eagles spotted was set. In the 2021 spring summary, 18,157 raptors in 16 species were counted between Feb. 22 and May 31.
If you are interested in experiencing this spring migration, Hawk Ridge is hosting a Spring Migration Workshop Weekend April 22-24; you can get into the field with Hawk Ridge specialists. Register online at hawkridge.org.
March and April are exciting months to experience and enjoy our returning birds and hearing their welcoming songs.The wait is over – spring is indeed here!
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
