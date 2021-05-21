Many people know the specific date when they count on the hummingsbirds’ return. I know they’re back when a first-to-arrive buzzes by our kitchen’s broad 9 ft. window where a feeder always hangs.
As it flies by the window, I can hear a tiny voice saying, “Well, where is it?” In return, I answer, “It’ll be out there very soon.” I then get busy mixing the four-to-one ratio sugar water.
Hummingbird identification in the eastern half of North America is easy – if you see a hummingbird, it is a ruby-throat. Only this species lives throughout the eastern half of the United States and most of southern Canada. The other 15 species in North America live in the West.
Ruby-throated hummingbirds wintering in southern Mexico and Central America make a nonstop journey across the Gulf with studies of its energetics and fat reserves during migration proving that it is easily up to the task. The hummingbirds that breed in the central United States and Canada do not fly over the Gulf but go directly through Texas.
The males usually return to the breeding area ahead of females to establish their territories around nectar sources. Extremely aggressive over their resources, they establish several good perches from which they can survey their domain. Intruders, besides being chased, may also be harassed by several types of aerial displays – dive display, shuttle flight, tail-spreading and vertical flights.
The female builds the nest from plant down, adding bits of lichens or bud scales to the outside. It’s often placed on a small, downward-sloping branch of a coniferous or deciduous tree at a height of 10-20 ft. She lays two pure white eggs, half the size of a jelly bean, with a one-day interval in between. Incubation is about 16 days with a nesting phase from 14-31 days. After fledging, the female leads them to flowers or feeders where they begin to feed on their own.
Hummingbirds do not suck nectar through hollow tongues. When drinking nectar, they open their long bill, extend their tongue and lick up the nectar at a rate of 13 licks per second. They also eat insects off leaves, from the air and off spider webs and can drink tree sap from holes drilled by sapsuckers.
Amazingly, hummingbirds can hover better than any other bird because of the unusual structure of their wings, which are permanently fixed and rigid, except at the shoulder joint where the wing can move freely in all directions. When hovering, the bird’s wings make a figure-eight pattern.
To conserve energy at night, hummingbirds sometimes go into a state of torpor. Their heartbeat slows to about 50 beats per minute and their breathing becomes irregular with some periods during which they do not breathe at all. They do not go into torpor every night, only when their energy reserves are so low that they have to resort to this method of energy conservation. Torpor can last eight to 14 hours. Arousing from torpor can take up to an hour as their heartbeat and breathing rates increase. When their body temperature reaches 86 degrees Fahrenheit, they can fly again.
Iridescent hummingbird feathers are the most specialized of all bird feathers. On a hummingbird’s throat patch, only the outer third of each feather is iridescent. This part of the feather contains layers of minute structures that reflect back light, causing the brilliant shining colors of reds, purples and blues.
Is there another bird that brings such delight as this tiny wonder? I recall this poem by Alexander Wilson, an early American ornithologist,1776-1813: “What heavenly tints of mingling radiance fly! Each rapid movement gives a different dye; like scales of burnished gold they dazzling show – Now sink to shade, now like a furnace glow!”
Hummingbird facts are numerous and amazing, but is there any more enjoyment than sitting at a window or on a deck watching their busy antics each day? I think not.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
