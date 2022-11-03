In 1927, a Ku Klux Klan rally hosted in Owatonna was expected to draw large delegations from all over Minnesota - including 400 members from Aitkin County.
One of those klansmen may have been my great-grandfather. I discovered this when researching an artifact at the Aitkin County Historical Society’s Depot Museum. The artifact is a stamper used to emboss official KKK documents; it was owned by P. O. Erickson (1860-1942), owner of a general store and the mayor of Aitkin for several terms in the early 1900s.
What was the klan? The original klan was formed post-Civil War by six Confederate veterans as a lark, with silly names and costumes, but it quickly evolved into a violent and racist undercover vigilante group against black people. In 1871, Congress passed the Ku Klux Klan Act, making klan violence and intimidation illegal. The klan rose again in the 1920s with the same modus operandi but different concerns as immigrants flowed into the United States after World War I. Spreading across the United States, it systematically reached out to rural areas in the Midwest.
In 1921, klan activity reached Minnesota. Picnics, fairground rallies and “cow pasture” meetings drew white protestants into the klan. The group presented itself as God and family oriented. “Packaging its noxious ideology as traditional small-town values and wholesome fun, the klan of the 1920s encouraged native-born white Americans to believe that bigotry, intimidation, harassment and extralegal violence were all perfectly compatible with, if not central to, patriotic respectability.” (Joshua Rothman, The Atlantic).
White Christian supremacy, “traditional values” and anti-immigration were cornerstones. The klan was anti-Catholic because they believed Catholics would owe allegiance to the Pope instead of to America.
Aitkin’s St. James Catholic Church’s 1981 Centennial quilt includes a square depicting a burning cross.
Cross burnings weren’t rare - “… there are reports of crosses being burned in the school yard across from the church and still another report of one at the main intersection of Aitkin where the present signal lights are located.” (from “A Story of Faith” from St. James Catholic Church). My family lore has it that the klan met behind what is now the Sorensen Root Funeral Home.
By the 1930s, the klan faded from view mostly due to corruption and scandal within the organization, but also because the dreaded consequences of post-war immigration never came into being.
Sources include: Minnesota Historical Society, Aitkin County Historical Society (ACHS), St. James Catholic Church and others.
Jennie Hakes teaches riding and exercise and adminsters a number of websites. She and her husband live on a horse farm north of Aitkin.
