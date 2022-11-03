Jennie Hakes Mug

Jennie Hakes mug

In 1927, a Ku Klux Klan rally hosted in Owatonna was expected to draw large delegations from all over Minnesota - including 400 members from Aitkin County. 

One of those klansmen may have been my great-grandfather. I discovered this when researching an artifact at the Aitkin County Historical Society’s Depot Museum. The artifact is a stamper used to emboss official KKK documents; it was owned by P. O. Erickson (1860-1942), owner of a general store and the mayor of Aitkin for several terms in the early 1900s.

