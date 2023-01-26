Are you familiar with the chalkboard they have for the first day of school?
The child holds it with the answers to the pre-labeled questions. Normally, one of the questions is, what do you want to be when you grow up? This year my kindergartner grandson said he wants to be, Sonic. You know, Sonic is the blue creature that runs very fast: He is a good guy.
I am on my second year of retirement and I have been thinking about that question; what do I want to be when I grow up?
What do you wannabe when you grow up?
Let’s think about that for a while. In the meantime, I’ll tell you a little story about my granddaughter.
We were at the McGregor Fire Hall, some of the firefighter guys were there as we were going to have our monthly training and meeting. Adeline needed to go home and I was coming back. As we were exiting the room one of the firefighters made the comment to Adeline, “Aren’t you staying for the meeting?”
I replied with, maybe in 20 years she will.
Then the firefighter said, “Eat your vegetables and you’ll grow up big and strong and you can be a firefighter someday!”
I buckled Adeline into her car seat and we rode in silence for about a block. Curiously, a timid voice came from the backseat and it said, “Grandma, I don’t wannabe a firefighter.”
“Oh, honey, why not?” I asked.
“I scared!” my 3-year old grandchild said.
I explained to her that there was no reason to be scared to be a firefighter. I told her we have special training and equipment to keep us safe. “…but you don’t have to be a firefighter, you can be whatever you wannabe,” she said. Nothing more was said from either of us.
Thinking about the vegetable eating and putting it on top of firefighting, makes me wonder if Adeline will ever eat vegetables again?!
My wannabe: I was involved in a theatrical production several years ago. During one of the rehearsals I was told that I am a bitch. But another person corrected them and said, she’s not a B, she’s a director. So I go through life directing.
Now, what is your wannabe?
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years and is now retired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.