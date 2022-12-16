In 1977, NASA launched twin Voyager probes into outer space to explore Jupiter, Saturn and their moons, then to continue their travels into deep interstellar space.
As Voyager was zooming out of our solar system 13 years later, over 3 billion miles from our sun, NASA commanded it to take a series of 60 farewell images. One of these photos became known familiarly as the “Pale Blue Dot. “(You can freely download the photo here: https://
The image includes our planet Earth. Look very closely to find this teensy pixel floating in the vastness of the universe, barely visible in a faint ray of sunlight. If you were alive when this image was created on Valentine’s Day 1990, there you are.
“Look again at that dot. That’s here. That’s home. That’s us. On it everyone you love, everyone you know, everyone you ever heard of, every human being who ever was, lived out their lives … Our posturings, our imagined self-importance, the delusion that we have some privileged position in the Universe, are challenged by this point of pale light … In our obscurity, in all this vastness, there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves … There is perhaps no better demonstration of the folly of human conceits than this distant image of our tiny world. To me, it underscores our responsibility to deal more kindly with one another and to preserve and cherish the pale blue dot, the only home we’ve ever known.” - excerpt from “Pale Blue Dot” by Carl Sagan (1934-1996)
Looking at Earth from that perspective, that anything lives here is mind-boggling. I call it miraculous. That we are knowingly destroying our source of life is disastrous.
Survival depends on a narrow band of atmosphere less than 5 miles high – if Earth was an apple, this would be the peel. Add 4 miles of ocean depth where sea plants and creatures exist and all life on this planet is confined to less than 10 vertical miles.
In 1896, Svante Arrhenius predicted warming of the planet due to carbon dioxide emissions. Here we are over 100 years later experiencing the effects of our dependence on fossil fuels. The consequences of warming Earth even two degrees means rising seas, fiercer storms, drought and heat waves, resulting in mass migrations of people away from unlivable conditions. Earth will exist with or without us. Which will it be?
Jennie Hakes teaches riding and exercise and administers a number of websites. She and her husband live on a horse farm north of Aitkin.
