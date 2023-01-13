Well, here we are again. As I work on my editorial, I am getting reports from a variety of people regarding how hard it is snowing out once again. Which inevitably leads to the question, “Are we going to have school tomorrow?” So what considerations go into making that decision?
It is not an exact science. Here is a quick explanation of the “process” I go through when making the decision. Every weather event is unique. There are many things I take into consideration when going through this process. I start with trying to answer the following questions: How long will it snow? How much will we get? Will the wind blow? Will it turn to rain/ice? How long will it take for plows to catch up with the new accumulations?
During this process, I check on various radars to try and figure out the path of the current and potentially the next snow fall.
When it is not possible to determine the night before what our plans for the next day are, that changes the process. When snow events happen overnight that may affect our school day, I get up and drive some area roads around 4 a.m. Our transportation supervisor at the bus garage often does the same. We then talk about what we are seeing. We have some drivers in our outlying areas do road checks as well. I am also in contact with area superintendents to see what they are observing in their districts. I do try to make the decision as early as possible. I take into consideration the needs of our families. Can students and staff get to school safely? What is the impact for families having students at home if school is canceled? How well can students do e-learning if that is the decision of the day? Do we cancel school with a snow day and plan on making the day up later in the year? All good questions, but ones that are not always easily answered.
I do want families to know that if you ever feel it is not safe to travel to school due to the weather, you can keep your students home. We do ask that you contact the school office to excuse your children for the day.
With the start of 2023, we will have some major changes within our school board. In November, we elected four new board members. We welcome Roland Hill, Kassie Peterson, Holly Mindrum and Jen Burgos to the school board. We have had two resignations. We will be having a special election in May to fill two seats that have been or will be filled temporarily by appointment due to resignations.
I thank Kevin Hoge, Cindi Hills, Noel Bailey, Jeremy Janzen, Joe Ryan and Dennis Hasskamp for their dedication to the school board and to Aitkin Public Schools.
I look forward to working with the new board and continuing the work we do at ISD #1.
Let’s all work to make 2023 a great year for ISD #1. I am thankful for our community and for the support you give our students, staff and families.
