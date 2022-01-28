“We’ve got cows!” Line from the 1996 movie “Twister.”
Speaking of cows, my daughter-in-law just got an eight week old 18 pound puppy. You know training a puppy to go potty outside starts with training the human(s).
“I’ll be back.” Line from the 1984 movie “Terminator.” Aitkin County CARE is sponsoring a Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) class for adults 65+ which includes light aerobics, weight strengthening and balance. The class meets twice a week until April. For more information and/or to register call the CARE office in Aitkin.
“If you build it, he will come.” Line from the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams.” McGregor School received a donation to build an outdoor skating rink from the Sam Oden Memorial Fund. McGregor Community Education has sponsored family skating evenings. It is great fun to meet with family and friends of our community and play on the ice and warm by an open fire. The rink is located on First Avenue near the entrance to the school and is open to all.
“Don’t get scared now.” Line from the 1990 movie “Home Alone.” On Sunday, Jan. 16, there was the Just for Kix Dance Recital at the McGregor School. Girls from the age of 2 through seniors in high school were the dancers who performed. Instructor is Lindsey Becker with Danelle Fredrickson. My 2-year-old granddaughter stood on the sidelines and did some of the choreography with her class. She was timid.
“One pothole could change your life forever.” Line from the 2005 sitcom “Two and a Half Men.” Is COVID our pothole? This is how my son shows his love for me: “Do you take vitamin D3? It has been proven that those who die of COVID don’t have enough vitamin D3. How much do you take?” See, he does love me.
Fun, how some movie lines can be correlated to our lives.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years, and is now retired.
