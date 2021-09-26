As we ease into the inevitable phase of autumn, the coolness perks up our energies and opening the door to fresh air becomes a privilege.
Speaking of which …replacing the screen in our front door this summer produced sticker shock. Of course, it had to be the door that required a full-length screen. It took the hardware store two weeks to work through their backlog before they could tackle our project.
Meanwhile, I cannot tell you how many times I opened that empty door frame when leaving the house before realizing that doing so was not necessary. Stepping through it would have been acceptable and more convenient. But it can be a bad habit to get into and tricky because once you have started doing it, you have to think twice about actually opening the door first after the screen has been replaced.
Then there are those of us who have attempted to walk to the patio failing to notice that the sliding screen door is very definitely closed. I did that once while carrying a plate of food as a guest at a friend’s home. Some lessons are learned with startling surprise.
This summer, the decisive challenge went far beyond the condition of a screen door to a parching heat and scant supply of rain. The distress turned crops and lawns yellow and gardens drooped and shrivelled, looking coarse and neglected. Now that temps have gratefully lowered and occasional rains have returned, my droop has started wearing a jacket.
We can be hopeful that with any luck, the turning leaves will once again display a positive zest of color with their inevitable transition. I would certainly prefer a mild shift of seasons rather than one which we experienced a few years ago when days of steady, drenching rain, were unprecedented and definitely unappreciated.
It was when a weeklong, unexpected deluge in October sank our speed boat within days of it being hauled off to storage. Somewhere a leak swamped it to the bottom of the lake in a continuous deluge of wind driven rain when we were not at the cabin. Completely unaware of the danger it faced, we discovered it after it had slowly sunk to its sandy rest.
We now have a pontoon which will be stored high and dry in a turkey barn before the rains or the snow begin. It is securely covered and sprinkled with dryer sheets to prevent mice from taking up residency. That curious bit of advice came from a savvy neighbour who specializes in wisdom that informs inexperienced boat owners like us. It did not include such warning as how to prevent a waterlogged boat from becoming fish fodder.
At least the grandkids’ paddleboat remains tightly wrapped and intact on blocks in the yard while it awaits the next generation. With little risk of being compromised, it has lasted through a succession of three motor boats moored to the dock during the years. That is the endurance we are counting on for anything that floats. Screen door survival is another matter.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
