To the delight of the secular left the once “Christian Nation” status of the USA is gone due to the passivity of the Christians on the right.
Conservatives and Christians have been duped and to this day some Christians believe they are holding the line on the move to the secular left. They are not; in fact, they are deceived.
So, let’s take a closer look at the lost Christian culture of the conservative right.
Charles Krauthammer identifies how the USA became secular. “The left, the secular left, realizing it wasn’t going to win on politics decided to march through the cultural institutions, the universities, the media, Hollywood. And young people no longer are being raised by their parents. They get outside influence through their ears, through the internet, on television, as never before in human history, six to eight hours a day.
The left [secular side] controls the culture and the culture in the end drives the politics.”
I stood by and observed as a machine was weaving a rope. The finished product was a hefty rope about one inch in diameter. It began with many small threads all the same color, as they were woven and twisted together, the finished product was a multi strand, a one colored rope. Then the operator of the machine began to introduce a different colored small thread which was being woven into the rope. The thread was barely noticeable in the finished rope. One by one the operator introduced different color threads to be woven into the rope. As the different colors were introduced one by one the finished rope began to change, eventually becoming a completely different color.
Very similar to weaving a rope is what has been done in the USA. The secular left began years ago to weave their beliefs into the Christian culture (rope) and it happened so subtly that the conservative right did not take serious notice of the issues until they noticed how much the color of the rope was changing and then it was too late.
Here are some examples of the secular weave in the cultural rope of today. Years ago, the story of the biblical creation was accepted and believed. Then the secular thread of evolution was introduced as a theory. Now the theory of evolution has become settled “science.”
Years ago, a free speech amendment was understood as being able to speak truth to governing officials without fear of reprisal. The weaving in of the secular threads of filthy talk, raunchy pictures, writing, media, movies and the internet have now been accepted and adopted as established norms.
Years ago, the threads of sexual promiscuity, same sex relationships and abortion were introduced and woven into society and are now accepted. Today threads of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and other racism ideas using a multiple of names, and defunding police (law and order) are being woven into the rope of society.
The threads of secularism are woven in through our public schools, entertainment, news media, many churches (sorry to say) also, government agencies, many private businesses because of government regulations and mandates, and every other aspect of society.
The secular culture has been woven into the rope of America. The only hope Christians and conservatives have of changing the color of culture is by standing against secular threads of rope and reintroducing threads of Christianity and the conservative right back into the weaving process. It took time, patience and persistence on the part of the secular left to change the weave of the culture and now will take the same time, patience and persistence on the conservative right to address the weave of the culture. I’ll let you decide if it can still be accomplished or if it is too late.
We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
