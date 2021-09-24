It all started with the purchase of a couple of horses for the Little Girls’ 4H project. We already had one horse, a nice, well-trained Appaloosa named Amber, but with three future cowgirls on the place, needed a couple more. So when my banker friend told me he had a couple of quarter horses for sale, the deal was made to bring Shady and Frosty over to the homestead.
Since I take my responsibilities seriously, I had picked up a couple of haying implements to add to those I had brought with me when moving from Aitkin County to provide the required feed for the steeds. By putting up hay on CRP ground every summer, the horses didn’t go hungry. Over time, Amber died of natural causes and the girls outgrew 4H, so we have two well-kept, under-used horses roaming the pasture.
Last year, a co-worker asked if I wanted to hay his hunting ground, so naturally I said yes, and spent the better part of a month cutting, raking, baling and gathering a heavy canary grass crop. I eventually decided to market the stuff and sold out over 200 round bales within a half day. Primed with this success, this year I decided to use my own 60 acres of rental acreage for hay production as well.
I planted about a third of it into alfalfa/clover using oats as a cover crop, and the gamble that the residual ryegrass covering the rest would be an adequate interim hay crop paid off. With the shortage of rain in the state, there was no need to advertise, this year’s hay crop was sold almost before the first field was baled.
This brings me to the current dilemma. The hay customers plan to bring in semis to haul the hay, which compels me to use the big loader tractor, an 8700 Ford, to load the high trailer. Unfortunately, this one is down. It’s just a little problem, an engine block freeze plug behind the flywheel rusted through, putting water into the bell housing. This spring when I started the tractor up, it left a wide, green antifreeze trail down the road during the test drive, prompting me to bite the bullet, split the tractor and repair the issue.
No garage, so I’ll call it a field repair like the big guys do. If it had just been changing out the freeze plug, it wouldn’t have taken long, but the PTO shaft and hub were badly worn so the transmission also needed to be removed to replace the shaft. Soon, the big tractor was in three pieces, the time to load hay was fast approaching and the difficult part of the project upon me.
I’ve always had an interest in mechanical things, and my first activities in that realm involved taking things apart. It took quite a bit of learning on my part to master the second part of the equation, replacing the worn or broken parts, then carefully fitting and fastening the components back together.
In my opinion, most of the politicians who rise to prominence pretty much stay at the taking apart level. They are good at running campaigns that are successful due to their ability to dismantle their opponent. The promises they make are hollow, they have little intention to keep them and have no ability to carefully craft good policy.
In repairing my tractor, I had to carefully fit the new parts into the transmission, bolt it together, jack it into place, align it with the rear differential and draw the two components carefully together. If the splines don’t properly align, it will not slide into place. Three attempts to fit the transmission in before it mated. The second aligning process with the engine and bell housing went similarly.
The current ruling cabal in the United States, whoever they are, appear to have every intention to dismantle this country as we know it. Though nearly every action by the current regime have been unmitigated disasters, perhaps the best example of this is the continuing mishandling of COVID-19. We have vaccines. There are medicines with proven capabilities to alleviate symptoms and cure. The most at-risk population is known. Masking the population has not proven to be effective. Inviting illegal aliens to flood the border, bringing COVID-19 with them to further infect our population with the disease is insane policy.
It is time to move forward, to repair, however there is no apparent intention to use the available tools and information to do so. For those who chose to vaccinate, of which I am one, it is readily available. For those who chose not, I’m fine with that, and our Constitution states the government should be as well.
Moving ahead, it would be wise to carefully provide hospitals with the needed resources. Prioritize utilization of the medications that are proving to help, not just the ones that make big money for pharma. Use careful procedures to isolate vulnerable populations but allow reasonable access to loved ones. Drop the asinine mask requirements. Masking a population is perilous policy on many different levels if you look at it seriously. Promote good diet and exercise.
Stop the illegal entry on the southern border. Stop paying the populace to not work.
Current policy for COVID-19 and nearly every initiative of the current ruling cabal is meant to destroy and dismantle. To continue to exist as a nation, we need to resist this insanity. Like was done to my tractor, it is imperative to carefully rebuild and repair.
Dismantling is easy, the skill is in the repair.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
