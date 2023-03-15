Joel Sydnes Mug

Say what? The two trumpeter swans that show up every year came gliding down to the front pond the other day, the last day of February. Luckily, they did their glide over the house and front yard, bugling their horns, showing themselves in plain sight or I wouldn’t have believed they’re here. I had just reminded myself we had 6-8 inches of new snow forecast for the next couple days and, today, no open water on the pond, not even the creek coming in or dam going out. And this winter has already been a snowy one. Swans know what they’re doing, I say. Other years they land on the open creek, walk on the ice, dip back into the creek, swim upstream and back and hang out. Cool. This year, I don’t know if they’ll land before there’s open water. I’ve never seen a swan land on ice. They make their final approach, wings spread flat just above the ice until they barely clear it and crash into the open creek, then bugle louder than hell and swim. Proud swans, home for the new year. Again! 

Wonder if their nest held together this winter. They make a huge nest 4-5 feet across in the weeds and reeds on a floating bog out from shore. There were a few years midsummer when the rain came so hard, the beavers held back the pond and their nest flooded out. A heavy snow like this winter might do damage too. Fortunately, most years the baby swans are gone from the nest by summer floods, swimming between the parents, feeding on their own, stretching their juvenile necks underwater near shore. Unfortunately, there were years when some of the babies got “disappeared.” Four or five baby swans turned to two or three, or one. Could be an otter or snapping turtle or eagle. One year I watched a bald eagle pick a young duck off the water and head for a tree on shore. The parents made an absolute racket. Thinking, a baby swan probably would too.

