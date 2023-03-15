Say what? The two trumpeter swans that show up every year came gliding down to the front pond the other day, the last day of February. Luckily, they did their glide over the house and front yard, bugling their horns, showing themselves in plain sight or I wouldn’t have believed they’re here. I had just reminded myself we had 6-8 inches of new snow forecast for the next couple days and, today, no open water on the pond, not even the creek coming in or dam going out. And this winter has already been a snowy one. Swans know what they’re doing, I say. Other years they land on the open creek, walk on the ice, dip back into the creek, swim upstream and back and hang out. Cool. This year, I don’t know if they’ll land before there’s open water. I’ve never seen a swan land on ice. They make their final approach, wings spread flat just above the ice until they barely clear it and crash into the open creek, then bugle louder than hell and swim. Proud swans, home for the new year. Again!
Wonder if their nest held together this winter. They make a huge nest 4-5 feet across in the weeds and reeds on a floating bog out from shore. There were a few years midsummer when the rain came so hard, the beavers held back the pond and their nest flooded out. A heavy snow like this winter might do damage too. Fortunately, most years the baby swans are gone from the nest by summer floods, swimming between the parents, feeding on their own, stretching their juvenile necks underwater near shore. Unfortunately, there were years when some of the babies got “disappeared.” Four or five baby swans turned to two or three, or one. Could be an otter or snapping turtle or eagle. One year I watched a bald eagle pick a young duck off the water and head for a tree on shore. The parents made an absolute racket. Thinking, a baby swan probably would too.
Swans don’t like company on their pond. They don’t like geese on their pond and they don’t like other swans on their pond. The residents make a racket for awhile, fly low across the water, their wingtips splashing and they literally crash land into the intruders if they haven’t already taken off. The airborne chase is on until the intruders are out of sight. Swans also don’t like the homeowner in a canoe or kayak paddling around to catch a fish or to paddle around. Sometimes they’ll go to the far end and hide in the weeds with their babies, quiet. Other times they’ll make a racket, fly barely overhead, convince me it’s their pond today. I think, mostly, I get buzzed when their eggs are still in the nest. And honest, I always stay way away from their nest. Got respect!
So why would a guy spend a whole column writing about a couple trumpeter swans? Or other things going on in nature? Well, being fond of nature and a liberal at heart I sometimes feel like responding to the counter culture nonsense written and talked about regarding “woke” taking over the country and think a column might be a good place to respond. NOT! So just a few words here …
Let’s just live and let live; mind our own business and you won’t be minding mine; let’s go with the flow. It’s worked for generations, challenges withstanding. A shining example today is something I read recently: “A majority of Americans have a positive association with the term ‘woke,’ understanding it to mean ‘to be informed, educated, aware of social injustices.” Good, I like it! Nothing revolutionary there. Who ain’t been good, bad and ugly in their life?
Then this from Florida Gov. DeSantis: “We fight the woke in the legislature. We fight the woke in the schools. We fight the woke in the corporations. We will never, ever surrender to the woke mob.” And, “The Sunshine State is where woke goes to die!” Dang, sounds cloudy to me. Well, at least I was brief in this woke response. It is a column about swans. Spring ahead is just around the corner! Peace!
