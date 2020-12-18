Remember, there were no modern tools and no electricity. Without electricity, they used kerosene lamps for each room and kerosene lanterns to do outdoor chores such as milking the cows by hand, haying and feeding all of the livestock, chickens and pigs.
A tall hip roof barn was built to hold hay with a long shed attached on each side. In the south shed, the 12 milk cows and the bull were in stanchions (two – two-by-fours with a block that would fall in place when they were pushed together to hold the animal in). They had Holsteins, so the bull was huge! In the north shed, the young stock and calves were in separate pens with the horses, Molly and Polly, in the east pen.
When harvesting the trees, dad and two of the boys would take Molly (the headstrong one) and Polly to the woods with them. The trees cut for the buildings were notched on one side with an ax so the tree would fall in the right direction, using a saw to drop the tree. The logs were trimmed, then loaded on the “go-devil” (a sled to slide over the snow). Polly would pull it up to the yard where the other two boys would unload it and send Polly back into the woods. Later, the logs were hauled to the sawyer to be cut for lumber.
Hay was cut for winter feeding with Molly and Polly pulling the mower. On the right side of the mower there was a long bar that held the sickle. Forty sections were attached that rotated back and forth to cut the hay. The sickle had to be taken out to sharpen the sections. After the hay dried, the dump rake was used to gather the hay and dumped to make windrows, then in bunches and loaded on the wagon to haul to the barn. A harpoon fork was used to hold a bunch of hay, pulled up where it hit a cable and followed the cable where it was dumped in the center of the barn.
As the barn filled, the hay had to be spread out, salted between some of the layers to keep it from molding.
Polly was the smart one. She was hitched to the rope to pull the hay up. She knew when to stop by hearing it hit the cable, then would back up for the next load. After the barn was filled, the remaining hay was loaded onto a slide (dad made a slide of small logs, attached to the front with two-by-fours) to make a haystack, then the slide was pulled out from under it. There were several hay stacks in the field to be hauled in when needed.
At one time, Dad had sheep, so he built a shed for them and fenced it in to confine them. They were put out to graze in a field during the day. My brother had a house in our yard so he and his son, Wes, would watch dad bring in the sheep. Wes made a mistake when he bent over to pick up a rock. Old billy goat was watching for a chance like that and he knocked Wes a good one in the butt. (Wes didn’t think it was funny)
There was a pig shed and fenced-in area near the apple and plum orchard. The shed was built with a space made by the wall so the little pigs could run in to escape their mother, who quite often tried to kill their babies. A feeding trough was built inside the fence, two large barrels were set beside the fence where skim milk and water was put in followed by a gunnysack of shorts (ground oats).
Pigs were “slopped” by dipping a bucket in the barrel and dumped in the trough. One pig was kept for butchering while the rest were sold (beef was shipped for income). When butchered, a large barrel was filled with boiling water, the dead pig was picked up by two people and dipped in the hot water then reversed and dipped again, After, it was laid on the bench and was scraped to remove the hair.
That’s all for now, more in my next column.
Jessie Latterell, McGregor, is a member of several senior citizen groups and is a Help Within Reach volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.