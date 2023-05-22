We moved back to Minnesota after retiring from the military in 1997 when Arne was finishing up his second term as governor.
After listening to his rant last week, I did a brief look at what he has been up to since he was governor. Not very flattering, seems he has spent most of the past two decades fighting with just about everyone around him.
With the mining issue, he has found a new receptive audience that will gain him attention. If they fact check him they will discover he produces a lot of smoke, but no fire.
During the past eight years when I was in the legislature, we never heard a peep from Arne. I was up to my ears in mining and environmental regulatory issues. During that period I served as a member of the House Environmental and Natural Resources Policy and Finance Committee; member and vice chair of Mining and Outdoor Recreation Policy Committee; member and vice-chair of the Mining, Forestry and Tourism Subcommittee on Policy; member of the Ag Committee; member, vice chair and chair of the Legislative Permanent School Fund Commission; and member and vice-chair of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.
We dealt with everything environmental, MPCA’s environmental regs, DNR’s mining and forestry permits, State School Trust Lands and general Minnesota mineral leases, mineral production taxes, mine reclamation, pipeline permitting, all the clean water and air standards, drainage law, irrigation water law, feedlot and manure management permits, etc., etc., etc., etc.
Nothing heard from Arne in any of the committees, I never got an email, text, call from him or request for a meeting from him, nor to my knowledge anyone else that worked in that arena. Not my problem that he has apparently irritated Gov. Walz to the point that he won’t meet with him.
Dale Lueck is a local resident who enjoys traveling and has lived and worked in both Asia and Europe.
