What did you call them when you were a kid—fireflies, lightning bugs, glow-worms? I called them lightning bugs and always looked forward to that special time in the summer when I could find them flashing their little lights.
I remember the first time I caught one and put it in a jar. It wasn’t a beautiful “firefly” but, in reality, a rather chubby beetle. At first I was a little disappointed.
But that never dampened my interest in fireflies through the years. Living in the city, I would find them in the nearby fields and on the golf courses away from street lights. July is a great time to look near wetlands, wet ditches, tall grassy spots, old fields and forest edges. Almost all firefly species tend to live near some water source. I have found them on the lawn closest to our lake. Look a half-hour after sunset and into the night to see these moving specks of light from southern Minnesota to the Canadian border.
There are around 2,000 firefly species worldwide; about 150 species in North America; and 15 species here in Minnesota. While fireflies have been admired for centuries, scientific understanding of fireflies has lagged far behind, though people have always noticed them. The ancient Greeks and later explorers, Christopher Columbus and Sir Frances Drake, noted the presence of some firefly species. The golden age of firefly research didn’t occur until the 1950s and 1960s when the essential details of firefly chemistry were published for the first time.
Fireflies, just one of the species exhibiting bioluminescence, glow because of specialized light-producing organs located on their undersides that are often referred to as lantern organs. Fireflies light up because of a special chemical reaction that takes place within their bodies, which are living science laboratories. Though the terms and process are complex, fireflies light up in large part to a chemical compound called luciferin.
While the basic chemical reaction that causes a firefly to light up is now understood, the one question that continues to perplex researchers is how do fireflies begin the reaction and control it? Though not exactly clear how fireflies regulate their flashing patterns, scientists believe flashing patterns play a central role in mating. Males advertise their presence to females by lighting up, and if the female is interested, she returns the flashing pattern to signal the male to come closer.
A few firefly interesting-to-know facts: Fireflies are toxic with a toxin similar to those found in a variety of toad species. Firefly flashing patterns vary significantly by species — some blink like Christmas lights, others space out their flashes or flash for longer periods, while others flash only after flying in a particular pattern. Brightness varies by species, but most fireflies emit a yellow-green light, which is about l/400 as bright as a candle.
In order to thrive, fireflies often require very specific habitat, but undisturbed moist wooded areas or open, moist fields are becoming rare due to human development. And, as a result, so are fireflies. It appears to be a worldwide problem and has been noticed everywhere from the United States to Thailand. Fireflies have outright disappeared in some areas. Along with habitat loss, scientists believe light pollution is also part of the problem. Given the universal presence of electric lights, the night sky is often very brightly lit, and fireflies can’t compete against such a well-lit background. It’s not surprising that fireflies might have trouble reproducing. They have fewer places to live and more glare. Another factor in declining populations is insecticides.
Research on fireflies still continues. In June 2020, researchers coordinated with park entomologists in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to film the fireflies’ spontaneous synchronization of mating patterns that has long baffled humans who observed the peculiar mating ritual. New patterns in fireflies’ light shows indicate there is yet much to discover in the amazing insect world.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
