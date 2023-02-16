So this weekend is a month into my retirement and it seems to be a good decision, a real good one.
I don’t have the fun and camaraderie of working with the small group of ladies at the local paper but that’s OK since my wife Kathy and I put on a good show at home. And as Leroy reminded me just the other day, “No man is an island and islands ain’t all women!” I should listen to Leroy more often. So, instead of getting all slicked up for work this morning, I looked at the scheduled temps for the next week over a cup of coffee and they ain’t all bad: 0 degrees at 8 o’clock this morning, Friday, Feb. 10, with 28 for today’s high. For the next six days: 38, 37, 40, 42, 37, 23. Fantastic! And that’s without reading them in the Aitkin Age.
Thinking of the outdoors has always been the first thought when I wake up. Of course, that won’t change. I can’t think of anything more relaxing than going outside to plan the day, peaceful. Reliable!
So today there’s a lot of snow out there. Knee deep and beautiful. Hard to hike through and good. Sap-tapping time is about six weeks away and it looks like another year for snowshoe tracks to the sugar shack and maples beyond. The many trips carrying sap to the shack on packed trails is good for the humor. I’ve done it enough years in deep snow following my boot tracks. Still fun, just slower as you go.
Reminiscing, when we were kids on the farm we’d make a wild circular maze of unconnected trails in the pasture’s deep snow to play a game of tag called fox-and-goose. These days the snowshoe trails point in all directions intersecting each other and ending at a tap. They’re my grown up fox-and-goose game and I’m always “it.” Cool, grown up and still getting somewhere! Back and forth, shack to tree, tree to tree, back to shack. Lugging and filling a five-gallon bucket in each hand.
A special event happens when I’d trip over a branch under the snow, land on my hands and knees with a bucket tipped on its side, empty. Cuss some and thank my luck the other bucket is still upright and full! A 35-gallon pan of boiling sap sitting atop a roaring wood fire at the shack waiting for more of that sugary stuff. Love those huge two- and three-tap trees, trading the bulging three-gallon bags for empties, leaving the buckets on these trips at the shack.
And so it goes day after day, collecting and cooking, stirring sap and feeding the fire. And admiring the sap getting thicker, smoother and browner. Light the gas lantern at dusk and cook and stir, feed the fire and think about it and watch the boiling sap forming its violent volcanoes.
So, “All good things end,” Leroy said, and so does sapping. Long after the snowshoe trails are tunnel-like thoroughfares, a look up into the maple branches for tiny red buds while watching for a little milk and red in the taps says the obvious, “We’re about done here! What’s next?”
It’s spring! Lets walk, let’s watch some other trees budding. The birch branches in the distance glow red with the sunset. The poplar dropping their fluff and soon cover themselves in their soft bright green. The white and red oaks are biding their time and marking their leathery dominance: the kings and queens of this forest! “The great outdoors,” Leroy mused.
