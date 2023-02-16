So this weekend is a month into my retirement and it seems to be a good decision, a real good one. 

I don’t have the fun and camaraderie of working with the small group of ladies at the local paper but that’s OK since my wife Kathy and I put on a good show at home. And as Leroy reminded me just the other day, “No man is an island and islands ain’t all women!” I should listen to Leroy more often. So, instead of getting all slicked up for work this morning, I looked at the scheduled temps for the next week over a cup of coffee and they ain’t all bad: 0 degrees at 8 o’clock this morning, Friday, Feb. 10, with 28 for today’s high. For the next six days: 38, 37, 40, 42, 37, 23. Fantastic! And that’s without reading them in the Aitkin Age. 

