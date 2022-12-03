Have you seen the TV commercial where people tell Jake something personal to get the special insurance rate? Like NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes saying he likes bath bombs or the coach who draws mustaches on his players while they snooze?

Worth a chuckle, I thought, but wondered what my “personal” confession would be. Which one of my likes and dislikes would be worth sharing?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.