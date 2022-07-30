lueck truck

A load of copper-nickel ore, fresh up from 3,000 feet down, recently sees its first daylight for just a few minutes before it is transferred into the enclosed loading facility at the Eagle Mine near Marquette, Michigan.

 submitted
Dale Lueck Mug

 

I recently visited the Eagle Underground Copper-Nickel Mine and the Humboldt Processing Mill. Both are located near Marquette, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Talon Metals coordinated the visit with the Lundin Mining Company which operates the Eagle Mine and Humboldt Mill Facility.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.