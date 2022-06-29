In five days, we’ll be celebrating the 4th of July, the signing of the Declaration of Independence, a three-day holiday weekend.
It will be filled with gatherings of families and friends, picnics and BBQs, sports of all kinds, parades and evenings of glorious fireworks. John Adams would be proud!
Why do I say John Adams when most people think of Thomas Jefferson at this time? Because of the following words:
In a letter to his wife, Abigail Adams, dated July 3, 1776, John Adams wrote: “The second day of July, 1776, will be the most memorable epocha in the history of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival. It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.”
On July 2, 1776, the resolution for independence, drafted by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia, was adopted by a committee including John Adams. The Lee Resolution for independence was passed by the Second Continental Congress on July 2. John Adams, a leader in pushing for independence, persuaded the committee to select Thomas Jefferson to compose the original draft of the document, which Congress edited to produce the final version. Independence Day is actually celebrated on July 4, the date the wording was approved. Jefferson’s original draft is preserved at the Library of Congress, complete with changes made by John Adams (86 of them) and Benjamin Franklin as well as notes of changes made by Congress.
John Adams, 1735-1826, an American statesman, attorney, diplomat and writer, served two terms as vice president under George Washington and elected as our second president in 1796. He was known for his extreme political independence, brilliant mind and passionate patriotism. His greatest contribution was his ability to rally Americans around the cause of independence.Ironically, John Adams died on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, hours after Thomas Jefferson’s death.
Amid our celebrations, it’s crucial to remember what this document means. It also calls each of us to treasure our democracy and, as citizens, do what we can to preserve it—vote, respect truth, justice and equality. It’s a legacy to be honored for those who will follow us.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
