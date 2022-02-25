I’m guessing we all have a picture in our head of Johnny Appleseed traveling the countryside, planting apple trees everywhere he went. While life may be a bit different now compared to the early 1800s, reforestation is still just as important and is occurring all over the place. But just like money, trees don’t just grow on trees. They have to come from somewhere ... right?
Timber harvests are part of our local economic engine, creating revenue and jobs and providing wood and paper products as part of our daily lives. They can also be necessary to remove some trees for the health of others or to maintain wildlife habitat. About 40,000 acres of woods are harvested on state land across Minnesota each year. Ten thousand or so of those acres are pine or hardwood thinnings that don’t require regeneration. Close to 20,000 acres regenerate naturally by sprouting back from roots or stumps. The balance (8,000-10,000 acres) is either planted or seeded to grow a new forest.
The seeds that we use to grow our next generation of forests are purchased by the DNR Division of Forestry from private individuals – “pickers”, and sent to the State Forest Nursery in Akeley. Nursery staff take native tree seeds and cones through meticulous multi-step processes to extract clean, high quality seed. The seeds are then stored in coolers through the winter to assure viability in the spring. On an average year, we are buying approximately 2,500 bushels of seeds and cones from the public. We use them to grow 2.5-3 million seedlings each year which are planted on public lands and sold to landowners across the state. We also produce about 600 pounds of pure seed for seeding projects annually.
As an example, one of our most in demand species for aerial seeding is black spruce. State and county forestry agencies typically need to seed 3,000-4,000 acres of lowland black spruce each year across northern Minnesota. One bushel of black spruce cones will yield only 4-6 ounces of viable seed. That means we need to buy approximately 500-1,000 bushels of black spruce cones each fall!
Does it seem like quite the production? It is significant for several reasons. To manage our forests sustainably, we need to be able to grow trees where we harvest to maintain habitats and have trees for society to harvest in the future. The old adage of planting two trees for every one we harvest is true. We are also able to control the source and final destination of our stock to ensure that the trees grow well. Solid reforestation practices are one of the reasons we are able to maintain third party certification from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative and the Forest Stewardship Council.
As you can see, reforestation is an important challenge. But the most important part is you! We are projecting that the demand for seedlings is going to increase. We are having a harder time buying seeds and cones due to labor demographics. Price per bushel recently increased for black spruce and tamarack.
If this seems like something you would like to contribute to, or if you’re looking for some extra cash, stop into your local DNR Forestry office to learn more or maybe even earn yourself a nickname like “Johnny Sprucecone”.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
