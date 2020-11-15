Foresters pay close attention to the different ways trees regenerate because understanding the methods trees use to get established is important when managing a forest. A regeneration strategy is a way for a tree to reproduce and pass on its genes. More specifically, it is a tree’s physical and biological characteristics that have developed through time and in response to disturbances on the landscape.
Some deciduous tree species, such as trembling aspen, can regenerate from “root suckers.” When the mature, parent tree is cut down, blown over or burned in a fire, a thick crop of regenerating trees will sprout from a vast, interconnected root system. Rather than starting from scratch, sprouting from an existing root system is efficient and allows the tree to remain on the site. A cousin to the cottonwood, aspen produces small, light seeds covered in downy cotton that can be carried long distances by wind. This allows aspen to spread itself far and wide, and be one of the first trees to colonize a newly burned or cleared area. Aspen lives by the “live fast, die young” motto. Judging by how this tree of the Populus genus is the most common tree on Earth, it must be working!
Other deciduous species, such as red oak, invest more in their future. Oaks do not produce large seed crops every year. Instead, they save up their energy to create bumper crops every three to five years. Producing acorns takes a lot of energy. So to ensure a future generation, oaks make more acorns than the animals of the forest can eat. Because they are so heavy, acorns do not travel far from the tree and rely on animals to move them around. Some acorns may pass undigested through a deer, turkey, or bear. However, most acorns are hidden and forgotten by industrious squirrels. Once on the ground, the acorns must go through a moist chilling period known as “stratification.” This strategy prevents the acorns from germinating and growing before winter arrives and freezes the new shoots.
Another noticeable reproduction strategy is that of maples. Everyone remembers as a kid, picking up a handful of “helicopter seeds” and throwing them in the air to watch them twirl. These winged “samara” are a way to disperse seeds away from the parent tree. If all the seeds fell directly under the tree, the seedlings would compete with each other for sunlight, water and nutrients, and be forced to grow directly underneath the mature tree.
Most deciduous trees also have the ability to sprout new trees from their stumps. Think of it as an insurance policy—if a tree is damaged by deer browsing, lightning, or insects and diseases, it can use energy stored in the roots to quickly send up a shoot faster than growing a tree from seed.
Nearly all coniferous trees regenerate through seed dispersal. Small seeds with wings develop within a cone. When the cone opens, wind carries the seeds to (hopefully) a patch of bare soil where it may germinate. Through evolution, jack pine has developed a unique regeneration strategy to colonize an area right after a fire. Jack pine accumulate seed in “serotinous” cones that develop in the top of the tree. Serotinous cones are full of resin and only open from the intense heat of a fire. This prevents the cone from opening until conditions exist that are ideal for survival. After a fire, the soil is bare, which is ideal for germination. Competition for sunlight is eliminated because understory vegetation has been burned away.
Foresters use a tree species’ regeneration strategy to develop forest management plans for timber production, wildlife habitat, tree health, water quality, and much more. Using site conditions such as soils, moisture, light, and nutrient availability, foresters design treatments to create the required regeneration conditions for the types of trees growing on site or the types of trees that should be growing on site.
To paraphrase a quote attributed to Charles Darwin, it is not the strongest of the species that survives, or the most intelligent, it is the one that is the most adaptable.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.