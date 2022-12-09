It is no secret that I’m an addict – to farming. I’ll admit it, and for me, no cure in sight.
My spare time is spent scouring the auctions for just that right piece of tillage or haying equipment that will upgrade the operation. This year, it was an 18-foot field cultivator, bought on an online auction requiring a 200-mile round trip to bring it home.
No mounted harrows, but one of my buddies had some on a digger he was scrapping out so those made it to my equipment row as well.
I’d probably have bought a few more pieces of equipment for the farm operation, however this year’s hay crop hasn’t sold like I expected. Though I had intestinal issues this summer, including a five-day hospital visit, the fields produced well and with help, 250 round bales were rolled up with my old 605D Vermeer. One of my buddies came by and put up another 30 or so as well, so the hay lot was full.
The crops for the last two years sold quickly, but this year was markedly different.
A bountiful hay crop combined with lax demand is a tough market for sellers.
Historically, most of my hay has sold using online ads or word of mouth advertising. This season, I sold a bunch to one of my repeat customers early, had a sale I could credit to the online ad, one bale kicker visited (no sale), then nothing except a few desultory text messages for well over a month.
I began wondering if there was a way I could convert the hay to fertilizer or something without buying more horses or cows. I can always use some of them for smudge fires during the insect season for our two steeds, but that wouldn’t make much of a dent in the 200 remaining bales.
Then one of the aforementioned texters, Dane, decided to come by and pick up a few bales of second crop alfalfa. His wife Sierra is a horse aficionado and wanted the good stuff, which is all right by me. I told him to come by any time, plowed out the hay lot over a weekend and figured it would not take much time to load the 10-12 bales he wanted.
When Dane and his bride showed up he was driving a hemi-powered Dodge Ram half ton with a 20-foot deck over trailer in tow. Plenty of power, but the pickup chassis was a bit overmatched by the trailer.
I told Dane he could go two wide, which would let him make a single load. He chose this option, conferred with Sierra and told me to load 10 bales, which my trusty skidsteer handled with ease. This squatted the Ram’s frame pretty much to the rear axle. He paid for the hay and I led him out of the hay lot.
My pasture road follows the ditch, then up a small incline to the driveway,
zigs left and zags right onto the main road. One needs to have a bit of speed up and swing wide to have a successful run at making it with a snow cover. This wasn’t a successful run. Just before the zigzag, Dane stopped, then crept ahead with predictable results. The pickup almost crested the drive before forward motion ceased. I got behind the trailer with the skidsteer, we rocked and moved forward a bit, but not quite out onto the road and had to stop when the Ram started veering toward the ditch on the other side of the driveway.
It was now time to get out the big tractor. I was able to start the Ford 8700 with about a half can of ether, warmed it up, grabbed the tow rope, drove out around to the stricken Ram and hooked on. I moved him forward, but heard a honk and stopped to see that though the Ram was well on the road, the right side tires of the triple axle trailer were halfway down the ditch bank, tipping the whole load precipitously to the right. Not good.
Time to change tactics. I instructed Dane to jack up the trailer tongue and unhook, which he did. I unloaded the 10 bales with the skidsteer, not an easy feat with the angle of tip, but it went well. I swapped to the 8700 and was able to lift and turn the trailer back up on the road, after which Dane re-hooked the Ram to the trailer and the bales were reloaded.
Throughout the mini-ordeal, the couple remained relatively cheerful and even apologetic, though the apology wasn’t needed. It brings to mind shows labeled as “reality” television, with “challenges” for entertainment. This one was real life and there was nothing fake about the challenge. Both Dane and Sierra met it well.
Not sure what piece of equipment the hay money will help purchase, but I think Sierradane will be a good name for it …
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
