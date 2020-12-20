The struggle between the political right and left will continue for probably all of time. Defining the terms is important. The political left would be defined as those from moderately left all the way to the far left, likewise the political right would be those from moderately right all the way to the far right. Middle ground seems to be rather sparsely populated these days.
Hubert Horatio Humphrey Jr. (HHH), may he rest in peace, once said, (although I cannot find the direct quote) when running for the political position all of us would fight for every advantage we could gain against an opponent, but once elected those of us who won would sit down together, greet one another and treat one another with respect as the voters’choice. Then we would begin to work together to promote our agendas with a give and take attitude to accomplish what we believed was important to those who elected us.
Those days seem to be long gone. The left and right positions, philosophies and political beliefs are deeply embedded. What is surprising and disappointing to me is the sheer vitriol between the sides, rather than a semblance of respect. All respect seems to have evaporated when in reality that is what is to be appreciated for a diverse culture to thrive.
Let’s be frank and honest, one thing true of both sides is a polar opposite belief system. In the last election, millions of people are on each side. It does not matter which side you are on but it can be said that both sides are dug in deeply. That is fine except that the total rejection of the other side is tragic. A diverse society must treat one another with some civility and respect.
In order for civility to take place, calls for unity must be quelled. When the right calls for unity is it expecting that the left is to give up its strongly held positions and follow along behind the right? When the left calls for unity is it expecting that the right will give up its strongly held positions and follow along behind the left? This is not going to happen, nor should it necessarily happen. Diversity can be strength when respect and civility are held high by both sides. We in the USA need to get this or we will self-destruct!
The founding documents and organizational structure of the U.S. government were written with diversity in mind. Dictatorships have the view of one person and any opposition is destroyed. A democratic republic like the USA welcomes debate, disagreement and even deadlock because it forces compromise and welcomes freedom and sanity so that one person, group or belief system does not authoritatively rule. The everyday people are included in the process when they vote for someone to represent them and their positions and belief systems. If their choice of representative does not win the election, they can still petition the winner.
Derogatory statements from either side putting down the opposing side are shameful. If unity is the desire of both sides then treating one another with honor as human beings with a different point of view is what should be expected. Millions of people are not going to just scrap their points of belief just because the other side won the election.
Unity with diversity is like a piano keyboard. The keys (people) are all part of one instrument (USA) and if the right side of the piano refused to sound even a single note to compliment the left side or if the left side refused to sound a single note to compliment the right side, the song is never played. In the USA today it seems impossible to play a song of any sort. When the keys are struck on one side and the other side refuses to play.
What needs to happen? Our elected positions need to call a truce and discuss all points of view to discover commonality. This can only be accomplished when pride is put aside, power is deemed a big responsibility and listening ears are turned on. We all need to also realize that there have always been and will always be different points of view, so we need to accept that as a healthy norm and learn to tolerate and work with those differing points of perspective. Easy said, hard lived out!
There cannot be unity among even two people unless they are committed to compromise when working through differences. My definition of political insanity is, “When one party wins the election the other party gives up everything they believe and blindly follows along.” Someone once said, “We need to have differing opinions and open debate or we lose all sense of balance, reason and sanity.”
We all know that the USA is made up of a great diversity of people, choosing sides is to be done with an open mind. Once chosen, the “game” needs to be played within the boundaries of fairness and respect; both sides need to get there soon!
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (retired) in Aitkin and Baxter.
