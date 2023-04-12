I get the honor of meeting thousands of fourth through seventh grade students every year and I am here to tell you that this generation of kids is incredible.
They are kind, smart, engaged, passionate, curious, funny and motivated by the idea of making the world a better place. They are particularly passionate about climate and the overall health of the planet.
That’s the good news. The challenge is that today’s youth are simply not given enough opportunities to connect with nature in a meaningful way. In fact, according to a 2021 study by the American Academy of Pediatrics Media and Children, the average American child spends seven hours a day on entertainment media, including televisions, computers, phones and other electronic devices. Conversely, that same child only spends seven minutes each day outdoors.
It doesn’t seem coincidental that more and more kids are wrestling with anxiety, depression and other mental health issues. We can and must do better.
The good news is that the remedy is a whole lot of fun. Basically, you can do ANYTHING that involves getting kids outside into the wild. Take a kid for a hike through the woods. Stay up late and stargaze or look at the Northern Lights. Put up a bird feeder and see how many different species show up for a meal. Go fishing or hunting. Have a snowshoe, canoe, kayak or mountain bike adventure. Enjoy the peace of a sunset and then make s’mores by the bonfire. Tap a maple tree and make syrup. Plant a small garden…
When you’re outside, stop and take a moment to listen and think. Lean up against a tree for 10 minutes and hear what nature is saying to you. Stare into the eye of a lake and truly listen. You’ll come to two conclusions, you belong to something truly special and that it’s impossible to be stressed out when you’re sitting on the shore of a lake listening to a loon call.
Life is better when you live connected. If we all can commit to regularly having fun outside with our youth, they will grow up to be stewards and the kinds of future leaders who will make the best decision for the future of the planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.