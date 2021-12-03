Urology issues can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. However, some people are reluctant to seek care because of the personal nature of those problems. Other people fear there is nothing that can be done to help.
The good news is that most urological problems are very treatable and almost all patients can be helped and feel better.
As a urologist, helping patients feel comfortable communicating their concerns is very important to me. Together, we can find treatment solutions that improve quality and enjoyment of life.
I’m providing here a brief overview of some common health issues that can be addressed in our urology clinic.
Urinary incontinence is the loss of bladder control or leaking urine. This condition can occur at any age and for a variety of reasons, but it is more common among women over 50. It happens in men too and is not a normal sign of aging. Associated conditions include overactive bladder, urinary urgency and frequency.
Symptoms often associated with urinary incontinence include leaking urine when coughing, sneezing, laughing, or exercising; feeling sudden, uncontrollable urges to urinate; frequent urination; waking up many times at night to urinate; and urinating during sleep. Sometimes it can happen without any sensation and many times patients have one or more of the symptoms I have listed but don’t necessarily lose control of their urine.
Urinary incontinence and associated symptoms can lead to sleep loss, depression, anxiety, isolation and loss of interest in sex.
There are lots of options when treating incontinence or its associated conditions and most patients see significant if not complete resolution of their symptoms with appropriate treatment. While these can include medications, we also offer advanced therapies for these problems with high rates of success and satisfaction.
I also treat men’s health concerns. These include prostate enlargement and cancer, erectile dysfunction, low testosterone, reproductive issues and more.
As men age, the prostate gland, a small walnut-shaped gland, often enlarges. This is a noncancerous condition called BPH. Symptoms may include difficulty urinating, a slow flow, waking up at night, and not feeling empty. At Riverwood, we offer the full range of treatments for BPH, from new minimally invasive, office-based treatments, to modern robotic assisted surgery.
We also diagnose and treat malignancy in the prostate. Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men in the U.S. Most prostate cancers are found early, through screening. Early prostate cancer usually causes no symptoms and can be successfully treated.
At the Riverwood clinic we provide vasectomy services for individuals who are done growing their families. Vasectomy is one of the most effective forms of birth control and is a minor surgical procedure performed in the office. Most men are back to normal activities after the first week and it won’t affect hormone levels or sexual function. Vasectomy doesn’t work immediately and we do check a semen test. afterwards to be sure everything worked appropriately.
Erectile dysfunction, or ED, is very common affecting millions of men in the US. This condition is defined as trouble getting or keeping a satisfactory erection.
ED occurs, most often, when blood flow is reduced because of narrowing, blockage or hardening of the arteries from a variety of causes. This can be an early sign of other problems such as coronary heart disease or untreated problems like diabetes. Stress and emotional factors as well as other disease states like low testosterone or hormone imbalances can also play a role.
Other problems we address daily include kidney stones, recurrent urinary infections, genital and urinary tract cancers, all male genital concerns and more.
If you have questions about these or other urologic concerns, come see us. Our team at Riverwood Healthcare Center includes myself, Nurse Practitioner Cindi Hauser, Nurse Coordinator Amanda Peka and urology nurses Kaylene and Kelsie.
Typically, we can get patients in for appointments within a week of when they are requested. Call for an appointment at Riverwood at 218-927-5566.
Dr. Brandon Reynolds is a urologist and surgeon who practices at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
