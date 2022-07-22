Dale Lueck Mug

The post-9/11 Global War on Terrorism Veteran’s Service Bonus program is taking applications. 

This year the Legislature passed a Veterans Bill that included a service bonus for eligible Minnesota resident veterans, current active service members, and for certain veterans’ beneficiaries, or veterans’ guardians, conservators or legally appointed personal representatives who served between Sept. 11, 2001, to Aug. 30, 2021.

