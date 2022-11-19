It was a morning a few weeks ago when the temperature dropped into the teens overnight. My husband, David, had taken a trailerload of leaves into the woods with the 4-wheeler and had come back by the lake.
“There’s a swan iced in on the south end of the lake,” he reported.
I grabbed binoculars and followed him to the lake shore.
There was one of our trumpeter swans seemingly sitting there by itself. We watched it for some time with no movement. “Do you want to get your canoe and see if you can get to it?” he asked. Continuing to watch the bird, I said, “I can try.”
So back to the house to get my life jacket and pick up the canoe.
When we returned, half a dozen swans had flown in and were sitting near the swan. We watched. No movement from the swan.
We positioned the canoe closest to the direction I would be heading, staying away from the waves of the open water to the north. The ice was a good half inch thick as we set the canoe down amid the sedge of grassy plants along the shore. It was no easy chore to chop the ice on both sides with my paddle, pushing the canoe and rocking it forward at the same time.
After 12-15 feet, I was able to reach the slick surface of the ice. Then it became easier. Chop, chop, paddle, paddle, I was making a trough for the canoe and moving along slowly toward the swan. I gave David a “high sign” that I was going to make it, but also came the realization I would not be able to lift that bird into the canoe, only break up the ice around it. I kept going.
When I was a third of the way there, suddenly ALL the swans took off, trumpeting as they went. Yes, ALL. I sat there for a moment, surprised but grateful. I didn’t have to go any further.
Carefully I moved to the forward position in the canoe, reversed and paddled back in the trough I’d made.
Was I foolish in this venture? Perhaps, but as a Wild & Free volunteer, I would not have been able to sleep that night had I not tried to help what we thought was a bird in distress.
Would I do it again? In a heartbeat!
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.