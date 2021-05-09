In last week’s paper, Representative Dale Lueck questioned the need for my office, the Office of the State Auditor (OSA), to increase oversight of Minnesota school districts. It’s a fair question.
Most Minnesotans assume that since the Office of the State Auditor is designated under our state Constitution and Minnesota law to oversee over $40 billion in local government spending, we must do at least a few school district audits. After all, schools are the largest, and arguably the most important, expenditure in the state at over $14 billion. Minnesotans do differ on just how many of the state’s over 500 school districts we should audit.
But what if I told you the number of school audits completed by our office is zero?
When I was elected, my first task was to assess the OSA’s work compared to financial risks and Minnesotans’ priorities. I found a number of gaps. That’s not surprising, as funding cuts have resulted in the OSA’s staffing level dropping to just over 45% since 2005.
The most glaring gap was in the area of school finance oversight. Compared to how we oversee other local government entities, there are problematic differences.
In the case of Minnesota counties for instance, many choose our office to complete their audits. Based on that work, we are able to then spot check the audits of counties who choose a private firm. That balance ensures the independent oversight Minnesotans expect.
This is the balanced, responsible approach we propose in the area of school audits.
We start by building a team of six auditors that can do five-six school district and charter school audits. They would use that experience to also do work paper and desk reviews, the formal name of audit quality assurance checks of districts that use private firms. The audits would be voluntary and not charged to the district. Since districts are already completing annual audits, this doesn’t add cost to the taxpayer, merely shifts the cost from one part of state funding to another. In fact, the OSA’s entire budget request, which includes inflationary increases and additional support for investigations and townships, would only change the state budget by about 0.007%.
Few Minnesotans want an all or nothing approach to oversight. Our neighbors can support a governmental entity choosing their own auditor, as long as they know an independent entity is balancing that choice by spot checking those private audits.
By creating a School Finance Accountability team, we’ll provide both the choice and the trust that will serve our students and communities best.
