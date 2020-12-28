2020. What a year. A year of struggle, financial strain, and lockdowns.
As we celebrate the holiday season this year, our traditions and celebrations will look very different. As we consider holiday traditions old and new, perhaps there are ways to adapt these traditions to offer care, support, and Christmas cheer to those impacted financially, emotionally, and physically by the struggles of 2020.
Did you know that “The Night Before Christmas,” by Clement Moore, was believed to have been written on Christmas Eve of 1822, inspired by the author’s sleigh ride home (source: history.com)? Many families have a tradition of reading this story together on Christmas Eve, before leaving out milk and cookies. What if this family tradition became an opportunity to reach out to someone at Christmas, especially those away from their own families? Try contacting a local nursing home or hospital about doing a virtual reading for seniors unable to be with others in person, or someone stuck sick at the hospital.
Did you know the very first Christmas card was made back in 1843? However, the tradition of mailing a card, with an envelope sold with it, was not created until 1915 by Hall Brothers (now Hallmark)? Start a family project making Christmas cards to give to senior centers, homeless shelters, or to send to soldiers overseas. Imagine the impact a message of goodwill and Christmas cheer could have?
Advent calendars were created in Germany, 1903, by a publisher. Original calendars had windows or doors revealing a Bible passage, poem or small gift. Advent calendars gained mass popularity in the 1920s in the U.S. Most often the doors and boxes hide small treats or gifts like chocolates, mini candy canes or small toys. What if your family started a tradition where each day the door would reveal a family activity to do together revolving around service? One day you could volunteer at a soup kitchen. Another could be serving as bell ringers or buying gifts for Toys for Tots.
There are many opportunities for after Christmas and into the new year as well. Do you have an older neighbor who struggles with our winter snow? Be a helpful elf and offer your services, or simply surprise them by doing it for them.
Did you get tons of new toys for Christmas? What if for every new toy or gift you got, you donate an old one to a child or community member in need? You do not have to store toys you do not play with as much, old books read already or old clothes you have outgrown. And someone who received little to nothing at Christmas can have some after Christmas cheer. Or you could simply go through your gently used and less used toys, clothes, and books before Christmas, and donate them to a local charity, shelter, or other organization for those in need.
There are many ways to help the environment in small ways at Christmas also. One of the biggest issues is pollution caused by extra mail trucks and delivery vehicles. In years like this, e-commerce may be the only way to get a gift to a loved one. But if possible, buy local and reduce emissions during Christmas time.
However, the biggest issue is the amount of garbage produced during the holidays. Wrapping paper, boxes, plastic packaging. Try to buy gifts with less packaging around them. However, the biggest waste is in gift wrap.
"Americans throw away 25% more trash during the Thanksgiving to New Year's holiday period than any other time of year. The extra waste amounts to 25 million tons of garbage, or about one million extra tons per week! If every American family wrapped just three presents in re-used materials, it would save enough paper to cover 45,000 football fields." (Source: Stanford University Recycling, https://lbre.stanford.edu/pssistanford-recycling/frequently-asked-questions/frequently-asked-questions-holiday-waste-prevention).
quently-asked-questions/frequently-asked-ques
tions-holiday-waste-pre
vention).
Try researching Japanese furoshiki, a tradition using cloth and fabric. Wrap gifts in decorative Christmas towels that can be used after or sweaters that can then be donated or worn.
So, what are ways you can help this Christmas?
To learn more about the history of popular Christmas traditions, visit: www.history.com/news/christ mas-traditions-history.
Heidi Gould is the adminisrator of the Atkin County Historical Society.
