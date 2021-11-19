What makes good deer habitat and how can you get it? As people relax in the stand and hang out at deer camp, there is a lot of focus on deer hunting and deer populations. There is also a lot of talk around what affects deer populations, what can be done to manage deer numbers, and what we can do to our properties to make them better for deer hunting. As landowners, some factors are within our control. At the same time, we are dealing with nature, and many things are simply out of our control.Many people focus on how deer hunting and wolves affect the deer population, but in reality, it is winter weather that has the largest effect on deer numbers. Deer are well adapted to survive Minnesota’s cold, snowy winters, but severe winters with very deep snow and prolonged cold temperatures can increase mortality. The DNR uses a measurement called the winter severity index to provide an indication of winter conditions. Many people assume that you can “bank” deer to build up a population. This simply isn’t true. Nature is in charge and deer numbers will drop next time there is a long, severe winter.
But the good news is that there are things we can control, and the biggest answer is providing quality habitat. As landowners, we can influence habitat to reduce the pressure on deer populations.
Food is the first thing most people key in on. Deer require woody browse to help them through the winter. Regenerating old forests through harvest, increasing the amount of sunlight that reaches the forest floor and mowing areas of old hazel brush can increase the amount of woody browse available at feeding height. Learn to identify and protect mast producing species like bur and red oak, plum, chokecherry and highbush cranberry. Giving these trees and shrubs more sunlight will increase their production. Good availability of winter browse that is accessible will help does get through winter in better condition and increase their birth rate.
Many people turn to food plots, and these can be great for helping us see and shoot deer. I encourage people to adopt a “forest opening” approach which utilizes natural vegetation and soft transitions of brush and browse between the standing timber and the open area. If you do enjoy creating food plots, consider perennial crops like clover, alfalfa and rye. These will provide good quality green forage as soon as the snow recedes, which will be beneficial to deer after losing body mass all winter. One to two acres of openings per 100 acres of forest is a good rule of thumb.
Water is another element of habitat, but is harder to control. With the exception of drought years, deer generally seem to do fine with naturally available water sources.
The type of cover you provide on your property will also have a big impact. During the winter, deer need to conserve energy. Areas with dense conifers catch snow, allowing deer to move around using less energy. Dense conifer patches will also prevent radiant heat loss. Identify and protect these areas of your property. You can increase the winter thermal cover on your property by working with a forester developing a tree planting plan. If you can create a winter food source near some winter cover, you will hold more deer on your property and they will get through the winter healthier.
The total space that wildlife use is really hard for us to control. Consider that a whitetail deer has a home range of around one square mile, or 640 acres. Many people only own 40 or 80 acres. It becomes important to consider your property and the habitat it provides as part of the larger landscape. Think about what type of habitat the areas around you provide and try to fill in the gaps. For example, if there has been a lot of aspen harvesting around you, plant some trees to provide winter thermal cover. Additionally, consider how your habitat connects to the habitat around you. Map out and maintain travel corridors, increase the ways your property is connected to other habitats by planting trees or letting some areas grow up into brush.
While nature is in charge of deer populations, creating and maintaining quality habitat as a whole is the long term answer to increasing deer hunting opportunities. It will help more deer survive through a tough winter or series of winters and rebound faster. Good habitat will also lower the impact of predation. If you make your property more attractive to does, the bucks will follow! Along the way, it will also benefit many more species of wildlife.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
