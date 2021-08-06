My guest column is due and I just really don’t have any ideas or opinions – oh wait, I’m told I have an opinion on everything and that is part of my problem.
I have nothing to say. However, I did hear years ago that the Jerry Seinfeld TV sitcom was based on nothing. The show that ran for many seasons was based on nothing. It was extremely popular, entertaining and fun. I know a lot had to do with the characters, and I know that I am not too popular, entertaining or fun but I used to have character.
Then, I hurt my knee and became grumpy in my chronic pain. Then, I got old and wrinkled and that takes the fun out of you. Then, the pandemic hit and I lost weight, only now in 2021 I found it and put it back on; that has been entertaining.
Umm, what can I write about that would be interesting, fun, entertaining or serious and generate a response from the reader?
We could talk about traveling down the highway at 70 miles per hour in an ambulance with red lights and siren on and nobody moving over or they don’t come to a complete stop. They do the rolling stop which, I discovered, is sort of what an intoxicated person does when they go through an intersection.
See, I kind of wasn’t paying attention and at 12:30 p.m., I was driving through town because I have no life and insomnia.
I came to the four-way stop in McGregor and I know I did a stop/start, roll when I saw nothing from any direction. Then, I repeated the action of start/stop, roll and went through the intersection.
I was no further than the first curve on Maddy Street when I saw flashing lights behind me. I pulled over and two Aitkin County deputies questioned me about my lack of a complete stop. They gave me a warning.
We could talk about how the traffic on Hwy. 65 north was backed up two-plus miles at the four-way in McGregor on Monday, July 5. It was this way even with a state trooper in the middle of the intersection waving vehicles through. He was out there for several hours in the 90 degree temperature. He made a huge difference getting travelers through town without incident.
We could talk about how the airport commission in McGregor hired somebody to drain the pond next to the runway without the city officials or the surrounding property owner knowing about it. The water in the pond within 24 hours lost about four feet into the Sandy River. Now with this drought, the pond is down at least two more feet. My 4-year-old grandson said, “Are they (airport commission) making us a beach, grandma?”
I saw a doe and her fawn standing in the Sandy River on the east side just north of McGregor. The water did not hit the joint of their knees. I have never seen it like this before.
We could talk about the Aitkin County Challenge Park for ATVs. The park is located on the Soo line west of County Road 62. It is a short wheeler ride from the city of McGregor. Actually, the acreage is the Axtell Technical Riding Area. Features include: hill climb, whoop sections, log crawls, perimeter trail, rock crawl, canyon crawl, class 1 and 2 OHV trails and more.
I do not do the challenge park, I am a chicken, but I ride past it on occasion. It was early morning and in the bottom of the park there was a van with the hood up. Two men came out of the van and refused my offer of help. You know, I read the postings for the park, and nowhere does it say, “boys with cars” allowed.
Speaking of the Challenge Park, when you are in the city of McGregor there are two areas to park and unload your ATVs or snowmobiles. One location is near NAPA and the Dairy Queen, as you round the corner on Maddy Street. The second location is on south Maddy Street, past the Buckhorn Bar and the Sno-Flyers/Frontier building.
We could talk about more nothings but why? Enjoy your day.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years, and is now retired.
