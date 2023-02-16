That’s the question, isn’t it? We’ve had more than enough storms, fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, mass shootings, you name it, this past year. And the question is, where is God in these events?
I have no theological answer. I doubt if anyone has. But I did find an answer that works for me after reading a short memoir by Kate Braestrup, “Here If You Need Me.” Kate was a mother to four young children when her husband, a Maine state trooper, was killed in an accident. After grieving, she decided to pursue her husband’s dream and became a minister of the Unitarian Universalist church.
In an unusual calling, she found herself serving as chaplain for the Maine Warden service, those who serve on search and rescue missions in Maine’s woods. She details those instances where she was present during the search for a lost child, a husband’s drowning in an ice-covered lake, a young woman’s suicide, and the aftermath of death. She’s there ministering with prayers for the searchers and the families who wait.
In her memoir, she shares her own philosophy of life, where she sees the miracles of life and where she sees God’s love. What spoke to me was her view about where God is in tragedy. Simply put, God is in the people who come. God is in the family, friends, church family, community members who come to search, give support and comfort, bring food, pray, help in whatever way they can.
When the Aitkin community lost officer Steve Sandberg several years ago, it rallied and people came in droves to support Steve’s family and to honor his memory. In Stillwater on Christmas Day, hundreds of people came together, leaving their holiday gatherings and braved sub-zero temperatures to search for a missing 18-year-old student. In those instances, God was there in those people who came.
Thinking of our country’s natural disasters, we have all seen the multitudes of community members who turn out to help – clearing downed trees after an ice storm, cleaning up debris left after floods and tornadoes, providing food and shelter, the firefighters and linemen who come from all parts of our country to fight fires, restore power. You name it, they come.
For me, I have an expanded view that God is there in love, in the all-encompassing knowledge that we are community and never alone. God is in those who come.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
