James Loewen (1942-2021) was a sociologist, historian, professor, civil rights activist and author who fought systemic racism in education and bias in textbooks.

In 1963 during his junior year at Carlton College (Northfield, Minnesota), he spent a semester in Mississippi that had him questioning everything he had been taught about United States history.

  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.