Sgt. Jesse Grabow Mug

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Snow and ice are a fact of life for us Minnesotans. Generally, harsh winter weather results in more overall traffic crashes than the warmer months because of “fender benders.” The months of December, January and February can see more crashes than other months. Our Homeland Security and Emergency Management division and Office of Traffic Safety are here for drivers who might need a little help navigating through the elements this winter.

Safe winter driving begins before winter even gets here. It’s important to give your vehicle a thorough check to avoid breakdowns. Have a mechanic check the battery, antifreeze, thermostat, tires and brakes before you travel this winter.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.