It may be a fantasy to hope for an early spring, but in April it would be rather nice. In these parts, it is never a given that it will arrive on schedule but wishful thinking has been realized occasionally. Others might say it’s delusional. 

We have, after all, had snow in May and rumor has it that there has been snow somewhere in this great state every month except August, or is it July. Like what we get or not, weather is always a trigger for conversation even when it is good.

