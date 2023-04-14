It may be a fantasy to hope for an early spring, but in April it would be rather nice. In these parts, it is never a given that it will arrive on schedule but wishful thinking has been realized occasionally. Others might say it’s delusional.
We have, after all, had snow in May and rumor has it that there has been snow somewhere in this great state every month except August, or is it July. Like what we get or not, weather is always a trigger for conversation even when it is good.
Generally speaking, the trees do not leaf out until mid-May and there have been years when snow dusts them in the process. But that is just a gloomy reminder to resist getting our hopes up and to forget whether or not the groundhog sees its shadow. It does not live here anyway. I will just wait for the trillium.
A few days ago, there was a welcome sight when robins were streaking in both directions past our living room window. Their flight was jet-paced but with destinations I couldn’t determine.
Looking out the patio door, I discovered two, then three, of the birds settling on a tiny patch of open ground no doubt just for time to relax and get a few rays from the infrequent sunshine. It was a curious and welcome sight for our overly extended winter weather this year as we all hold out continuing hope for spring – any kind of spring.
This energetic flock obviously had other destinations in mind as they quickly disappeared. Either that or they have returned to a balmier climate somewhere, anywhere south of here.
One year, an intrepid mother robin built her nest on a south-facing branch of the small cedar tree at the back corner of the cabin. We would walk a wide path around the tree to the car and I would quietly skirt her privacy going out to weed the garden.
Often startled by our being too close for her comfort, she would streak off the nest barely able to attend to her obligation of keeping her incubation warm. Either out of desperation from all the interruptions or sheer terror, it was not long afterward that we realized she had flown off to unknown destinations leaving three cracked light blue eggs behind. Task accomplished.
Obviously, she had not investigated the neighborhood well enough to raise her brood but we were charmed and privileged to have had the brief experience of being her landlord for a while.
The only other mama visitor to choose our cabin property as an incubator was a turtle. We were fortunate to have watched her laborious preparation of digging a hole for her eggs though were disappointed to miss the hatching results tumble down to the shore.
We were honored to have witnessed these unique happenings of nature and will remain vigilant for the next hopeful opportunity. As always, we look eagerly forward to the warming months when our own hatchlings will be due to nest on weekends at the lake.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.