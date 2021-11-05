I own a pair of World War II wool pants. They are the coolest looking wool pants. Whenever I wear them I get compliments from men and women.
I always feel like they are envious of my pants and would like to get at them.
Envy is the want of what someone else has.
My father had a passion for wood. Now I know he is not the only one. I know there are others out there with a wood envy.
I have walked the acres of a tree farm and counted board feet with the land owner.
I have been the honored guest and invited into a wood shed to see the lumber created by a harvest.
I have been with my father when he bought a wood pile at an auction sale.
I have helped my father rescue used 6”x 6” treated timbers from a dumpster (he had the owner’s permission).
My father built the VFW Post 2747 Chapel with slightly used and new lumber. Many donations to the project came from demolition of a building or scraps from new construction or from the collection in his own back yard.
I am never more envious than when I see a semi load of lumber go by on the highway. My mind flips into gear thinking about all the things I could create. Oh, the vision of that lumber dances in my head for hours.
Like my father, I will do a U-turn on the road to rescue a piece of lumber. No piece is too big or too small.
Now as a firefighter, peat, hay bails and wood piles are the worst type of fire to put out. It is heartbreaking to have to disassemble someones tic-tac-toe or herringbone wood pile searching for burning embers.
On another avenue, if I were more envious I would have the Barbie look and I would be in debt keeping up with the Joneses.
Proverbs 14:30; “A heart at peace gives life to the body, but envy rots the bones.”
Aristotle defined envy as pain at the sight of someone else’s good fortune.
Good fortune is like luck. Luck is when opportunity meets preparedness.
So, I would not have to be envious of anyone if I would take advantage of opportunities that come my way or that I can make through preparedness. Avoid envy by being prepared because that perfect board may fall from a truck any moment now.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years, and is now retired.
