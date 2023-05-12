The “who, what, when and why” of how a landowner chooses to manage their woods is as diverse as the trees in their woods.
Managing natural resources to accomplish objectives such as wildlife habitat, wildland fire fuel reduction, forest health, water quality and generating income through timber products is a long-term process that is best started with a comprehensive woodland management plan.
Once armed with the right information, a landowner’s path to reach their goals can go many different directions. Landowners can make the choices that are best for them and it all starts with a good plan.
Consider treating invasive buckthorn for example. Some landowners are simply too busy to be able to effectively deal with it, so they hire a contractor to handle it for them. Other landowners have the time and energy to be able to tackle it themselves.
Another example that we have discussed recently is timber harvesting. While it is an important woodland management tool, there are very few landowners who have the equipment, training and experience that allow them to be able to harvest their own timber safely and effectively. This is a perfect situation for a logging contractor.
The loggers in our area are very well experienced (in many cases multi-generational) with helping landowners manage their woods. But when it comes time to choosing a logger to work with, it can be difficult to determine which logger can best suit your needs. While there is no “Angie’s List” for loggers, the Minnesota Logger Education Program (MLEP) is the equivalent in the forestry world. MLEP, a non-profit organization founded in 1995, sets the standard in logging professionalism. MLEP focuses on logger training and also maintains a directory of qualified loggers. If you are working with an MLEP-certified logger, you can be assured you are working with someone who practices sustainable harvesting principles that protect water quality, wildlife habitat and soil health.
Another valuable source of information for those interested in a timber harvest is the Call Before You Cut program from the Minnesota Forestry Association. Call Before You Cut is a free service that provides guidance and advice to help a woodland owner determine if a timber harvest is right for them. After filling out a simple online application or calling 218-879-5100, you receive a free, no obligation packet with information on the steps to take to have a successful timber harvest.
Woodland owners themselves are just about as diverse as the woods they manage. And so, there are also many sources of help available to help meet woodland owner interests and goals. Consider using the Minnesota Logger Education Program or Call Before You Cut when planning a timber harvest to improve your land.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
