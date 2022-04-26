We all fall into habits of responding to our kids a certain way – and we all know that isn’t always the most helpful way. It is tempting to yell, repeat yourself or just give up. But there are more effective ways to work with your kids. Your words and tone of voice are important and will matter.
Sometimes we use disrespectful words or phrases that give children a negative feeling about themselves. A common response is to get angry because their room is a “mess” - or they are “loud.” If we can figure out a more positive phrase, it is likely to get them to make better choices, instead of acting out their feelings in ways that will frustrate you. “How can we work together to get it clean or better organized?” “Softer voices please.”
If you are having a hard time getting them to listen at home, you might try giving them two choices, both of which would be OK with you. If the child doesn’t want to get off the tablet, you can say: “Remember the rules we set together. If you follow them, you will earn extra time on the weekend. Or if you don’t follow the rules, it will mean no screen time on the weekend. It’s a choice you make.” You might follow it up with, “I know you are upset. Would you rather help me fix dinner, or go outside to play while I finish?”
Give them frequent options – whether for meals, activities, or weekend plans. Ask them what they would like to have for dinner or what they would like to do on the weekend. They can feel involved, rather than being told what to do - or bored being dragged around town when you have errands. When they need to clean their rooms, making it a competition or offering to help them if they help you with a task, can make the job go faster. Of course, if something is important to you, you can ask for their cooperation at this time, reminding them that they will have choices at other times.
According to recent studies, there has been an increase in children showing anxiety or depression. While this can be a normal part of their development, too much can be disruptive to their daily lives. When kids are stressed, you might say, “You look like you had a hard day. What would help you more – having a talk or going on a walk together?”
Other positive comments: “I think about you when you are in school. How did it go today?” “I know you are struggling with (schoolwork, friendships). I am here if you need to talk.” “I admire how you handled that situation with your friend (or a brother, sister). Has that continued to work for you?” Offering to listen gives them the sense that what they say is important and that they can come to you for assistance when they need it.
When we are noticing the kids are feeling down and need to find a better way to act, we can use supportive or encouraging words. We can suggest they talk and think about the situation in a different way. Using positive language whenever we can, will lead kids to make better choices or try new things. If you are more concerned than usual about their attitude or behavior, consulting a mental health counselor may be helpful for both you and your child.
Validating kids’ feeling, supporting them when they need help, and using positive words whenever we can, will help both adults and kids. It will lead to parents who are more confident and less frustrated, and children who feel more valued, are resilient, and growing emotionally healthy.
For other ideas, go to parents-together.org It has information for parents to help their families thrive. If you have or create an Instagram account, you will be able to see posts or to open articles about specific topics.
Another resource is www.understood.org/ At that site, articles and tips can help you support and empower your child who is especially having a hard time and struggling at school or home, or in social situations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.