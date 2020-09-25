“It is worse than a drug addition,” the older gentleman said as he helped me hook up my latest purchase for the ranch, a pair of hay racks set up for hauling round bales. If he wasn’t an octogenarian, he was close, and he was referring to his addiction for farming.
Though selling of a couple of prized possessions, it appeared to be only so he could buy another important farm item.
“I’m looking for a good 60-horse tractor!” he said, “do you know of any?”
Since he had several red tractors of varying horsepower ratings dotting the horizon, my reply was in the negative, at the time my tractors were all green or blue. Suggesting another colored tractor would be heresy, in this farmer’s opinion.
About that time a late model SUV driven by a well dressed lady pulled into the yard, prompting his comment, “the wife is home from spending my money in Bemidji!”
As we drove home, Management and I discussed as to whether much of the cash we just transferred to his possession would become the well dressed lady’s to spend.
We later learned that the fellow had also survived a fight with cancer, but that hadn’t appeared to dull his farming appetite, just changed his direction.
I didn’t ask how he knew it was worse than a drug addiction. I’m afraid to ask Management if she thinks I’m one of these addicts, but then, if she agrees, she would have to be tagged as an enabler so I’m relatively safe.
The hundred mile trip home took a while at 27 mph, max speed for keeping the tandem hitch of wagons within one lane, but was well worth it since now I don’t have to rely on someone else to haul my hay around.
On to the political scene, wish it were all as easy as hauling hay. This is more like hauling stuff from the other end of the horse.
The nation is in a heightened state of political excitement with the passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. President Trump, upon learning of her death after finishing a campaign speech in our own state, had a very classy response, “She was an amazing woman …”
The fight over the nomination of a replacement justice began within nanoseconds of news of her death.
Though Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an icon, deservedly so, I’m inclined to believe she was addicted to power. How else would one explain a cancer ridden octogenarian serving on the Supreme Court through debilitating types of cancer treatments? Increasingly, I tended to disbelieve the predictable statement that she was “cancer free,” and would easily resume her rigorous court schedule after each report of reoccurrence.
It may have happened before, a justice dying in office well past the point of being able to daily function at a high level, but I’m inclined to again believe the overlying reason would have been the same, regardless of political viewpoint.
I’ve a ton of respect for Sandra Day O’Connor stepping away from the court when she did, at the age of 76.
No, not going to discuss what Joe Biden may be addicted to …
Some politicians, like South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem, handle their brush with power very well. She’s taken quite a bit of flack for letting her state’s residents make up their own minds about how to handle COVID 19, saying in a Fox News appearance, “There’s consequences to what we’ve seen happen in other states – that shutting down businesses, stopping people’s way of life has some devastating impacts … we’re taking a very balanced approach.”
Many of us here in Minnesota wish Gov. Walz was similarly inclined. As evidenced by his actions, he is inclined to let rioters, looters and arsonists make up their own minds before belatedly making a real attempt to keep the peace, only after several nights of rioting and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage. Inexplicably, newscasters often referred to these as “mostly peaceful protests.”
Conversely, a heavy handed approach to the actual peaceful state residents by state officials is seen in a couple of instances. The state is reportedly taking action against the North Star Ranch of Effie, which is facing a $25,000 fine for holding what was formerly known as a rodeo, free to the visitors after naming it a peaceful protest. Seems the state managed to find someone who set foot on the grounds that tested positive for COVID-19. Maybe wasn’t enough rioting to call it a peaceful protest?
The addiction to power strikes again in puzzling enforcement action with the report that a Hastings restaurant is facing a $7,000 fine due to a mask infraction. The only thing I’ll note here is that with a name like Busted Nut Bar and Grill you’d think they’d be exempt.
Looks like you’d better wear your mask. The addicts are coming for you …
Well written Rob...thanks!
YOU SAID: : Though Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an icon, deservedly so, I’m inclined to believe she was addicted to power.--- [I SAY; baloney, she was addicted to human and civil rights if anything] YOU SAID,:you doubted she would easily resume her rigorous court schedule after each report of reoccurrence. [ I SAY: she did, and here law clerks said she did, up to the end] YOU SAID: No, not going to discuss what Joe Biden may be addicted to [I SAY: similarly I will not talk about trumps addiction to controlling the masses]… YOU SAID: : The addiction to power strikes again in puzzling enforcement action with the report that a Hastings restaurant is facing a $7,000 fine due to a mask infraction. The only thing I’ll note here is that with a name like Busted Nut Bar and Grill you’d think they’d be exempt. [ I SAY: [ if yo9u don’t want to wear a mask, stay home as its un-american to kill your family or neighbor]
YOU SAID: Looks like you’d better wear your mask, [I SAY] SMARTEST THING YOU CAN RECOMMEND]
WAYNE HALVERSON
