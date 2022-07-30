The minute the dealer handed me one (1) key I should have canceled the transaction. He promised to get me another key but never has.
I shut the driver’s door the other day and was about 5-feet away when I heard a click. I have heard this sound before – it was the clicking of the locking system. My brain screamed, NO. Not again. Sometime ago this same thing happened but I had an open window and was able to reach my key. This time all doors and windows were shut tight. Fortunately, the back hatch was ajar.
So, it begins! I have a bad left knee. I am 400 pounds overweight. I am of retirement age and a delighted grandmother of two. This is my way of drawing you a picture of my upcoming adventure to retrieve the key (the one key) and unlock the vehicle.
It was the CAT Yoga pose that got me up and into the back since the hatch hydraulic lift supports are weak.
Inside, I did the CHILD pose. I am too large to do much else.
I planned my next move over the back seat which held two car seats with a boot-size space between them. The CHILD pose turned into the FALLEN TRIANGLE as I attempted to go sideways over the back seat.
The PLANK readied me for the next pose. I modified the TREE pose so it was not vertical but horizontal as I moved over the backseat –right leg first.
Now, I am the WARRIOR 111 reaching for the back door handle when I remember my 5-year-old grandson complaining to me because he could not open his window or door. Somewhere in my owner’s manual there must be instructions on how to disengage this safety feature.
Alas, I have to continue moving forward if I want my key and out of this yoga situation. The DOWNWARD FACING DOG took me from the back seat to the front dashboard with the gear shift in my belly button for stability.
I then did the TWIST with my body - reached for the driver’s door handle unlocked and pushed.
Coming out of the vehicle – past the steering
column – I did a STANDING LUNGE – yippee!!!
After yoga-ing myself through my vehicle I ended on the ground with the CORPSE pose.
Yoga moves me and I still hate my vehicle.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years and is now retired
